Movie News

Mikey Madison passes on role in Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie

By
Posted 7 hours ago
Mikey Madison, Star WarsMikey Madison, Star Wars
Mikey Madison, Star Wars

After winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for Anora, Mikey Madison has her pick of projects, and for a brief moment, one of those was Star Wars. According to The InSneider, Madison was rumoured to be in early talks to join the cast of Shawn Levy’s upcoming Star Wars movie, but Variety has now reported that the actress has passed on the role.

In addition to Star Wars, Sneider said that Madison was also considering an offer to star in Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie. Now that she’s passed on Star Wars, perhaps Resident Evil could be her next project. Sneider added that Levy is “currently casting the lead role, which is a 15-year-old boy, as well as the boy’s mother, plus two villains.” There’s another significant female character in the mix, which is the role Madison was being eyed for.

Related
Awesome Art: The 2024 Golden Schmoes Edition feat, Dune: Part Two, Deadpool and Wolverine, Furiosa, The Substance

Levy’s Star Wars movie is expected to star Ryan Gosling, although it’s not clear who the actor will play. Previous reports have stated that this could be Levy’s next project, as well as the next Star Wars movie to enter production, with principal photography kicking off as early as this fall. If Levy really is in the midst of casting the film, a fall shoot is entirely possible.

Levy has been working on the script with Jonathan Tropper, with whom he collaborated on This Is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project. The director has previously stated that the project will still feel like a Shawn Levy movie. “When Kathy Kennedy brought me on board to make a Star Wars movie, her central mandate to me was ‘I want a Shawn Levy movie. I want a story and a tone that reflects you and your taste and what you bring to your movies — with a Star Wars story,’” Levy explained in 2023. “So I have felt extremely empowered. We are in early days, unfortunately, because the development process was abruptly paused [due to the WGA strike], but I feel very empowered to trust my instincts in the development of this story and movie.

Would you have liked to have seen Mikey Madison in a Star Wars movie?

Source: The InSneider
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor

Favorite Movies

Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes

Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with more items for my likes list.

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,733 Articles Published

Latest Mikey Madison News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Accountant 2
  3. Havoc
  4. Sinners
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Movie News

10 Greatest Val Kilmer Roles

Posted 2 weeks ago
With his recent passing, we take a look at some of the greatest roles of the legendary Val Kilmer's career.

Top Celebrity Stories!

Eric dane

Pop Culture

Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS at 52

Posted 6 days ago
Eric Dane, the actor best known for his roles on Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.