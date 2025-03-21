Euphoria’s Austin Abrams in talks to star in Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil reboot

Zach Cregger is preparing to shoot his Resident Evil reboot later this year, and he’s looking at Euphoria’s Austin Abrams to star.

Zach Cregger is planning to start shooting his Resident Evil reboot this summer in Europe, and he’s considering Austin Abrams of Euphoria as a potential star. The actor is said to be in early talks to lead the reboot, and this would be something of a reunion as Abrams is part of the cast of Weapons, Cregger’s highly anticipated follow-up to Barbarian.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is said to have “ elements of a wilderness survival thriller. ” Cregger co-wrote the script with Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 4). In a statement, Cregger said, “ I’ve been a rabid fan of these games for decades and to be able to bring this amazing title to life is a true honor. ” The Resident Evil reboot has already been slated for a September 18, 2026 release.

In addition to Euphoria, Abrams is known for his work on The Walking Dead, This Is Us, and Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark. He also starred alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in Wolfs.

As for Weapons, studios were very eager to get into the Zach Cregger business. New Line Cinema emerged as the victor, shelling out some serious bucks for the project and giving Cregger final cut privilege. “ Zach proved with Barbarian that he can create a visceral theatrical experience for audiences and that he commands every tool in the filmmaker toolbelt, ” said New Line’s president and CCO, Richard Brener. “ We couldn’t be happier that he, Roy [Lee] and Miri [Yoon], and J.D. [Lifshitz]and Rafi [Margules] chose New Line to be the home of his next film, and hope it is the first of many to come. “

Not much is known about Weapons, only that it takes place in a small community after a group of kids mysteriously disappear overnight.

Weapons stars Julia Garner (Ozark), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Amy Madigan (Antlers), Austin Abrams (Euphoria), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), and Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives). The film was originally slated for a January 16, 2026 release but was bumped up to August 8, 2025 after it received some very high scores at test screenings.