Warner Bros. reshuffles their release schedule for Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film, The Bride, The Cat in the Hat and more

Warner Bros. is attempting to recover from their big losses by moving around films into dates that they feel would get more traction.

Warner Bros. seemingly has been going through damage control for the last few years. While the more notorious stories about the studio’s shake-ups come from their DC films department, David Zaslav’s reign has also included the way their streaming service alters its library and information, as well as the shockingly shortened theatrical release windows given to newly premiered films. As the company attempts to recover from the reported $100 million loss on films like Mickey 17, according to Deadline, the Water Tower studio is shuffling their schedule as a strategy to keep them in the black and out of the red.

A lot of the schedule changes were affected by the movies that the studio had already booked for IMAX theaters. Premium screens are coveted for big movie releases and Warners was careful not to lose the precious commodity. The company would also move potential tentpoles up into this year as Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s next movie, Weapons, went from January 2026 to this summer on August 8. Weapons moving into this year would, in turn, push Paul Thomas Anderson’s next movie, One Battle After Another, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, from August 8 to September 26. That means Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride!, which stars Christian Bale, would get pushed out of that originally scheduled day to March 6, 2026. You can view the list of the schedule below.

2025

  • March 21 — The Alto Knights
  • April 4 — A Minecraft Movie
  • April 18 (Easter weekend) — Sinners
  • May 16 — Final Destination: Bloodlines
  • June 27 — Apple Original Films’ F1
  • July 11 — Superman
  • August 8 — Weapons
  • September 5 — Conjuring: Last Rites
  • September 26 — One Battle After Another
  • October 10 — Animal Friends
  • October 24 — Mortal Kombat 2
  • November 21 — Untitled WB Event film
  • December 19 — Untitled Event Film

2026

  • February 13 — Wuthering Heights
  • February 27 — The Cat in the Hat
  • March 6 — The Bride!
  • March 27 — Untitled horror movie
  • April 17 — Untitled Atomic Monster/Blumhouse
  • May 29 — DC event movie
  • June 19 — Untitled event film
  • June 26 — SupergirlWoman of Tomorrow
  • July 3 — Untitled event movie
  • August 7 — Untitled event movie
  • August 14 — Flowervale Street
  • September 11 — Clayface
  • September 18 — Untitled event film
  • October 2 — Tom Cruise/Alejandro G. Iñárritu movie
  • October 16 — Untitled event film
  • November 6 — Untitled event film
  • November 20 — Untitled New Line event film
  • December 18 – Denis Villeneuve event film (Dune 3, perhaps?)
  • December 25 — Untitled New Line event film

