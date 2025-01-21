Ryan Gosling in talks to star in Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie

THR reports that Ryan Gosling is in negotiations to join the Star Wars movie set to be directed by Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Shawn Levy. As you might expect, there are no details on who Gosling might play in the project, but don’t tell me you couldn’t see him as some type of Han Solo-like scoundrel.

Levy has been attached to direct a Star Wars movie for the last two years, but with so many Star Wars projects in the works, it was never clear which one would move forward first. However, Gosling’s involvement may be sending Levy’s project into hyperspace. THR’s sources say that Levy was considering making the boy band movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as his next project, but Gosling’s interest in joining the Star Wars franchise has shifted his focus. Not only would this be Levy’s next project, but it would also be the next Star Wars movie to enter production, with principal photography kicking off as early as this fall.

It’s not known when in the timeline Levy’s project takes place. but THR did say that it’s intended to be a standalone movie.

Levy has been working on the script with Jonathan Tropper, with whom he collaborated on This Is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project. The director has previously stated that the project will still feel like a Shawn Levy movie. “ When Kathy Kennedy brought me on board to make a Star Wars movie, her central mandate to me was ‘I want a Shawn Levy movie. I want a story and a tone that reflects you and your taste and what you bring to your movies — with a Star Wars story,’ ” Levy explained in 2023. “ So I have felt extremely empowered. We are in early days, unfortunately, because the development process was abruptly paused [due to the WGA strike], but I feel very empowered to trust my instincts in the development of this story and movie. “

What do you think of Ryan Gosling potentially starring in Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie? What type of character would you like to see him play?