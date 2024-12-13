Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman planning to reunite to play middle-aged Boy Band members

Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the biggest movies of the year, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide. It’s only a matter of time before Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunite, and it seems that they already have a project in mind. According to THR, Jackman is in talks to join Reynolds in Boy Band, a comedy about former boy band members reuniting as middle-aged men. I love it.

Shawn Levy is expected to direct Reynolds and Jackman in Boy Band, as well as produce. Reynolds told THR that he’s in the midst of penning the second draft right now. “ The first draft was incredible and written by one of my favorite writers, Jesse Andrews [Me and Earl and the Dying Girl]. Now I’m on my lonesome, ” Reynolds said. “ There are no dates or anything just yet. I’m not filming anything for at least a year. “

Reynolds continued, “ This feels like it needs to have an extremely modest budget, and one that wouldn’t be all about going to pay above-the-line actors. Shawn, Hugh and I are open to creative ways to make this movie at an absolute bargain. A lot of members of boy bands — and there are a lot of them — had managers who left them high and dry. They experienced levels of fame that would be very difficult for anyone to navigate, let alone an adolescent, when you are farming out your self-worth to an audience of screaming people. It creates a kind of arrested cultural development. They’re forever associated with that period of time in their lives. This would be about people in their 40s and 50s trying to get their lives back. I think there is something beautiful about that. “