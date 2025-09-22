Robin Hood hits the mark while robbing from the rich to give to the poor in a trailer for MGM+’s new series

The Robin Hood power fantasy is alive and well, with people all over the globe wishing they could rob from the rich and give back to the poor in the face of uncertainty, corruption, and rising costs. That’s why it’s the perfect time for MGM+ to hit the bullseye with the official trailer and images for Robin Hood, a series adaptation of the classic tale of thieves, romance, and trick shots.

Today, MGM+ debuted the official trailer and new images for the epic adventure drama series Robin Hood. The series premieres Sunday, November 2, at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. with two episodes. New episodes will premiere weekly through the season finale on Sunday, December 28, 2025. Robin Hood will also be available to MGM+ viewers in the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Robin Hood brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian. It is a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story. Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester’s son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.

Robin Hood hails from Lionsgate Television and was co-created by executive producers John Glenn and Jonathan English (who also directed the pilot). Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures, who was also an executive producer, Robin Hood stars Jack Patten as Rob, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon, and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Are you ready to add another adaptation of Robin Hood to your quiver of entertainment? What is it about the character that stands the test of time? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.