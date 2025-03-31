Rosario trailer: high concept horror film starring Emeraude Toubia reaches theatres in May

A trailer has been released for the horror film Rosario, starring Emeraude Toubia and David Dastmalchian. Coming to theatres in May

About two years ago, we heard that Emeraude Toubia, who is best known for playing the character Isabelle Lightwood in 55 episodes of the Freeform TV series Shadowhunters (a.k.a. Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments), had signed on to star in the “high concept” horror film Rosario , which would mark the feature directorial debut of Felipe Vargas. That project has since made its way through production and is ready for a theatrical release that’s scheduled for May 2nd – and with that date just one month away, a trailer has arrived online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Scripted by Alan Trezza (We Summon the Darkness), Rosario sees Toubia taking on the role of the title character, Wall Street stockbroker, Rosario Fuentes, who returns to her grandmother’s apartment after her sudden death. While sorting through her Grandmother’s belongings, Rosario uncovers a horrifying secret—a hidden chamber filled with occult artifacts tied to dark generational rituals. As supernatural occurrences plague her, Rosario must confront her family’s buried secrets and face the truth about the sacrifices and choices they made.

Toubia is joined in the cast by David Dastmalchian, Paul Ben-Victor, José Zúñiga, Diana Lein, and Emilia Faucher.

Rosario is produced by Jon Silk of Silk Mass and Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun of Mucho Mas. Toubia serves as an executive producer alongside Bruce Barshop, Vincent Cordero, Simon Wise, and Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier. Mucho Mas Media provided the financing.

Vargas won a DGA Award for his viral horror short Milk Teeth. He had this to say about Rosario when it was first announced: “ Growing up on my grandmother’s campfire tales of witchcraft and the macabre, I’m thrilled to bring to life this terrifying story of an evil family curse. It’s an honor to film this rollercoaster ride of horror in my home country of Colombia alongside an extraordinary team. We can’t wait for the world to meet Rosario! “

What did you think of the Rosario trailer? Does this look like a movie you would like to catch on the big screen? Let us know by leaving a comment below.