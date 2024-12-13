Return of the Living Dead reboot teaser trailer promises a Christmas 2025 release

Almost forty years ago, writer/director Dan O’Bannon delivered one of the most highly entertaining zombie movies of all time with The Return of the Living Dead (watch it HERE)… and in the process, spawned a franchise. There was the goofy comedy of The Return of the Living Dead Part II, the “Romeo and Juliet with zombies” love story Return of the Living Dead ///, and a couple sequels nobody paid much attention to, Return of the Living Dead: Necropolis and Return of the Living Dead: Rave to the Grave. The franchise has been dormant for nineteen years – but last year, it was announced that Muck and Kill Her Goats director Steve Wolsh, who also happens to be the CEO of the company Living Dead Media, was developing a reboot of The Return of the Living Dead. Yesterday, it was announced that a teaser trailer for the reboot would be dropping online today… and now that teaser, which promises the new Return of the Living Dead will reach theatres in time for Christmas 2025, can be seen in the embed above!

Information found on the Living Dead Media website reveals: Our reboot of Return of the Living Dead will expand the existing world created by the original 5 films, while staying true to the R-rated, sci-fi, horror, dark comedy roots adored by fans of the cult classic around the world for the last 35 years. ​We are excited to resurrect this storied franchise for current fans and new generations of zombie fans. Here’s the set up: Taking place 18 months after the events at the UNEEDA Warehouse in Louisville, KY, a new Trioxin 2-4-5 leak puts a small Pennsylvania town on the brink of a zombie outbreak during Christmas, 1985. If surviving a zombie outbreak isn’t hard enough, the characters and the Army will have to also contend with blizzard conditions. This Christmas, it’s Tarman who will be coming to town. Since it picks up after the events of the original film, you could call this a sequel rather than a reboot.

The new Return of the Living Dead will be released by WithAnO Productions, only in theatres. The filmmakers promise a bloody, stunning new chapter, made with no CGI and all practical FX. Special effects artist Tony Gardner, best known these days for his work on the Chucky franchise, is working on the reboot – a return to the franchise, as he created the half-corpse zombie for the original film. Gardner created the new version of the iconic zombie Tarman, featured in the teaser trailer. Storyboard artist Pete Von Sholly, who worked on Return of the Living Dead Part II and III, created the storyboards for the teaser.

What did you think of the Return of the Living Dead reboot teaser trailer? Are you looking forward to seeing this movie next Christmas? Let us know by leaving a comment below.