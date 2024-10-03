Sarah Michelle Gellar could replace Shannen Doherty in Mallrats sequel?

With news that Kevin Smith could get his Mallrats sequel back on the escalator once again, we do have to wonder who will return. Sadly, with Shannen Doherty’s passing earlier this year, the role of Rene Mosier is the most up in the air. But Smith might have a card up the sleeve of his hockey jersey, saying one of Doherty’s nearest and dearest could fill in.

Kevin Smith recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he has a plan to potentially cast none other than fellow former WB star Sarah Michelle Gellar in the Mallrats sequel, allowing both Rene and the legacy of Shannen Doherty to live on. “Shannen’s closest friend was Sarah Michelle Gellar, and I worked with Sarah on Masters of the Universe: Revelation. So her being Shannen’s bestie and having already tried out for Mallrats 30 years ago next year, I would ask Sarah to step in for Shannen if there’s a possibility that we get to make Twilight of the Mallrats. I think that’d be personally meaningful for her on some level because of her relationship with Shannen…She’d bring Shannen’s warmth with her, and it’s maybe the next best thing to having Shannen there.” THR later reported that Gellar is open to the idea, which could also nudge Twilight of the Mallrats closer to production.

Smith would confirm that talk has gotten more serious about a Mallrats sequel, which would come a full three decades after the original, his Clerks follow-up that completely bombed. “Over the last month, there’s been these weird glimmers of conversations and hope. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but it suddenly seems like there could be a path to victory, so to speak. And we know who that movie is going to be dedicated to; that’s for damn sure.”

While Doherty no doubt would have done an awesome job in the Mallrats sequel under the right circumstances (I always thought she brought just the right bite to the part), that it can now be a tribute to one of the original cast members offers fans a new way to appreciate the character.

What do you think of Sarah Michelle Gellar replacing Shannen Doherty in Mallrats 2? Give us your take in the comments below.