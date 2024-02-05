Saturn Award winners: Avatar and Picard lead with 4 apiece

Avatar: The Way of Water led the film winners at this year’s Saturn Awards, while Star Trek: Picard took home the most for TV.

The winners for the 51st Saturn Award were unveiled last night, with Avatar: The Way of Water leading the winners with four awards. Barbie, Dial of Destiny and Oppenheimer took three. On the TV front, Star Trek: Picard led with four wins, while Outlander and Wednesday trailed with two apiece. In addition to these, Keanu Reeves received the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award.

Check out the complete list of all Saturn Award winners across film, television and home media — which you know we love — below:

Best Science Fiction Film

Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney/Lightstorm)

The Creator (20th Century Studios)

M3GAN (Universal Pictures/Blumhouse)

Prey (20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount/Hasbro)

Best Fantasy Film

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount Pictures/Hasbro)

Haunted Mansion (Walt Disney Studios)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Lucasfilm/Paramount/Disney)

The Little Mermaid (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Horror Film

Barbarian (20th Century Studios)

Evil Dead Rise (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Insidious: The Red Door (Screen Gems/Blumhouse)

Renfield (Universal Pictures)

Scream VI (Paramount Pictures)

Smile (Paramount Pictures)

Talk to Me (A24)

Best Superhero Film

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Marvel/Walt Disney Studios)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel/Walt Disney Studios)

Blue Beetle (DC/Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Flash (DC/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (Marvel/Walt Disney Studios)

Best Action / Adventure Film

Bullet Train (Sony Pictures)

The Equalizer 3 (Sony Pictures)

Fast X (Universal Pictures)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

The Woman King (TriStar Pictures)

Best Thriller Film

Don’t Worry Darling (Warner Bros./New Line Cinema)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

The Lesson (Bleecker Street)

The Menu (Searchlight Pictures)

Knock at the Cabin (Universal Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Best Animated Film

Elemental (Pixar/Walt Disney Studios)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Dreamworks/Universal)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures/Marvel)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Suzume (Crunchyroll)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount Pictures)

Best Actor in a Film

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu (Searchlight Pictures)

Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Lucasfilm/Paramount/Disney)

Ben Kingsley, Jules (Bleecker Street)

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol. 3 (Marvel/Walt Disney Studios)

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)

Sam Worthington, Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney/Lightstorm)

Best Actress in a Film

Viola Davis, The Woman King (TriStar Pictures)

Mia Goth, Pearl (A24)

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu (Searchlight Pictures)

Amber Midthunder, Prey (20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Margot Robbie, Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Zoe Saldana, Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney/Lightstorm)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Nicolas Cage, Renfield (Universal Pictures)

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Ryan Gosling, Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Michael Keaton, The Flash (DC/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Stephen Lang, Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney/Lightstorm)

Mads Mikkelsen, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Lucasfilm/Paramount/Disney)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel/Walt Disney Studios)

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Jane Curtain, Jules (Bleecker Street)

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid (Walt Disney Studios)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Lucasfilm/Paramount/Disney)

Sophie Wilde, Talk to Me (A24)

Best Younger Performer in a Film

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid (Walt Disney Studios)

Vivien Lyra Blair, The Boogeyman (20th Century Studios)

Jack Champion, Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney/Lightstorm)

Xolo Maridueña, Blue Beetle (DC/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Violet McGraw, M3GAN (Universal Pictures/Blumhouse)

Noah Schnapp, The Tutor (Vertical Entertainment)

Best Film Direction

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney/Lightstorm)

Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol. 3 (Marvel/Walt Disney Pictures)

James Mangold, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Lucasfilm/Paramount/Disney)

Mark Mylod, The Menu (Searchlight Films)

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Danny Philippou & Michael Philippou, Talk to Me (A24)

Best Film Screenwriting

Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Walt Disney/Lightstorm)

Barbie, Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Menu, Seth Reiss & Will Tracy (Searchlight Films)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Erik Jendresen & Christopher McQuarrie (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan (Universal Pictures)

Pearl, Ti West & Mia Goth (A24)

Best Film Music (Composer)

Avatar: The Way of Water, Simon Franglen (Walt Disney/Lightstorm)

Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams (Lucasfilm/Paramount/Disney)

The Little Mermaid, Alan Menken (Walt Disney Pictures)

Renfield, Marco Beltrami (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton (Sony Pictures/Marvel)

Best Film Make-Up

The Covenant, Donald Mowat (United Artists Releasing)

Evil Dead Rise, Luke Polti (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Guardians of the Galaxy-Vol. 3, Alexei Dmitriew (Marvel/Walt Disney Studios)

Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer (Universal Pictures)

Prey, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr. (20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Renfield, Christien Tinsley (Universal Pictures)

Best Film Editing

Avatar: The Way of Water, Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron (Walt Disney/Lightstorm)

Fast X, Dylan Highsmith, Kelly Matsumoto, Corbin Mehl, Laura Yanovich (Universal Pictures)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker, Dirk Westervelt (Lucasfilm/Paramount/Disney)

John Wick: Chapter 4, Nathan Orloff (Lionsgate Films)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Eddie Hamilton (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lane (Universal Pictures)

Best Film Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water, Dylan Cole, Ben Proctor (Walt Disney/Lightstorm)

Barbie, Sarah Greenwood (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Guardians of the Galaxy-Vol. 3, Beth Mickle (Marvel/Walt Disney Studios)

John Wick: Chapter 4, Kevin Kavanaugh (Lionsgate Films)

Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong (Universal Pictures)

Renfield, Alec Hammond (Universal Pictures)

Best Film Costume

Avatar: The Way of Water, Bob Buck, Deborah Scott (Walt Disney/Lightstorm)

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth E. Carter (Marvel/Walt Disney Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy-Vol. 3, Judianna Makovsky (Marvel/Walt Disney Studios)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Joanna Johnston (Lucasfilm/Paramount/Disney)

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick (Universal Pictures)

Best Film Visual / Special Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett (Walt Disney/Lightstorm)

The Creator, Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts, Neil Corbould (20th Century Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy-Vol. 3, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, Dan Sudick (Marvel/Walt Disney Studios)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Andrew Whitehurst, Kathy Siegel, Robert Weaver, Alistair Williams (Lucasfilm/Paramount/Disney)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Neil Corbould (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer, Andrew Jackson, Giacomo Mineo, Scott Fisher, Dave Drzewiecki (Universal Pictures)

Best Independent Film

Aporia (Well Go USA)

Brooklyn 45 (Shudder)

Fall (Lionsgate Films)

Jules (Bleecker Street)

Pearl (A24)

The Tutor (Vertical Entertainment)

Best International Film

Madeleine Collins (Greenwich Entertainment)

Missing (Dark Star Pictures)

The Origin of Evil (IFC Films)

Ransomed (Well Go USA)

Speak No Evil (Shudder)

Sisu (Lionsgate Films)

Best Science Fiction Television Series

Andor (Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Foundation (Apple TV+)

The Mandalorian (Lucasfilm/Disney+)

The Peripheral (Amazon)

Silo (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+/CBS)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+/CBS)

Best Fantasy Television Series

Ghosts (CBS)

Good Omens (Amazon)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power (Amazon)

Mayfair Witches (AMC)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Horror Television Series

American Horror Story (FX/Hulu)

Chucky (NBC/Universal/Syfy)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

From (MGM+)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX/Hulu)

Best Superhero Television Series

Doom Patrol (HBO/Max)

The Flash (Warner Bros. Television)

The Sandman (Netflix)

Secret Invasion (Marvel/Disney+)

She-Hulk: Attorney-At-Law (Marvel/Disney+)

Stargirl (Warner Bros. Television)

Superman & Lois (Warner Bros. Television)

Best Action/Adventure/Thriller Television Series

La Brea (NBC/Universal)

Manifest (Netflix)

Outlander (Starz)

Quantum Leap (NBC/Universal)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Television Presentation

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night (Marvel/Disney+)

The Midnight Club (Netflix)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

The Munsters (Universal 1440 Entertainment)

Werewolf by Night (Disney+)

Best Animated Television Series or Special

Chainsaw Man (Crunchyroll)

Gremlins: Secrets of Mogwai (HBO/Max)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Harley Quinn (HBO/Max)

My Adventures with Superman (Cartoon Network/Adult Swim)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Best New Genre Television Series

Andor (Lucasfilm/Disney+)

The Ark (Electric Entertainment/Syfy)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power (Amazon)

Silo (Apple TV+)

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Television Series

Tyler Hoechlin, Superman & Lois (Warner Bros. Television)

Sam Heughan, Outlander (Starz)

Diego Luna, Andor (Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Anson Mount, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+/CBS)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Harold Perrineau, From (MGM+)

Patrick Stewart, Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+/CBS)

Best Actress in a Television Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)

Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC)

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

Rebecca Ferguson, Silo (Apple TV+)

Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law (Marvel/Disney+)

Rose McIver, Ghosts (CBS)

Elizabeth Tulloch, Superman & Lois (Warner Bros. Television)

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Jonathan Frakes, Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+/CBS)

Harvey Guillen, What We Do in the Shadows (FX/Hulu)

Ernie Hudson, Quantum Leap (NBC/Universal)

Ethan Peck, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+/CBS)

Ed Speleers, Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+/CBS)

Matt Smith, House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

Todd Stashwick, Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+/CBS)

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Jess Bush, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+/CBS)

Celia Rose Gooding Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+/CBS)

Genevieve O’Reilly, Andor (Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Jeri Ryan, Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+/CBS)

Katee Sackhoff, The Mandalorian (Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Sophie Skelton, Outlander (Starz)

Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts (CBS)

Best Younger Performer in a Television Series

Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

Freya Allan, The Witcher (Netflix)

Zachary Arthur, Chucky (NBC/Universal/Syfy)

Brec Bassinger, Stargirl (Warner Bros. Television)

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netfix)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Igby Rigney, The Midnight Club (Netflix)

Best Guest Star in a Television Series

Gael Garcia Bernal, Marvel’s Werewolf by Night (Marvel/Disney+)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Amanda Plummer, Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+/CBS)

Andy Serkis, Andor (Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Paul Wesley, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+/CBS)

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Classic Film Home Media Release

Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (Warner Archives)

Invaders from Mars 4K (Ignite)

It Came from Outer Space 4K (Universal Home Entertainment)

It, The Terror from Beyond Space 4k (Kino Lorber)

The Manchurian Candidate 4K (Kino Lorber)

The Night of the Hunter 4K (Kino Lorber)

Secret of the Incas (Kino Lorber)

Best Television Home Media Release

Better Call Saul (The Complete Collection) (AMC)

Creepshow (Season 3) (Shudder)

Doctor Who: The Abominable Snowman (BBC)

Interview with the Vampire (Season 1) (AMC)

Loki (Season 1) – 4K Steelbook (Disney Home Media)

Night Gallery, Season 3 (Kino Lorber)

Quantum Leap, Season 1 (Universal Home Entertainment)

Best 4K Home Media Release

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen 4K (Criterion)

The Exorcist 50th Anniversary Edition 4K (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

Cujo 4K (Kino Lorber)

John Wick, Chapter 4 – 4K (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Needful Things 4K (Kino Lorber)

To Live and Die in L.A. 4K (Kino Lorber)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition 4K (Paramount Home Entertainment)

Best Film Home Media Collection

Arsene Lupin Collection (Kino Lorber)

Irwin Allen: Master of Disaster Collection (Shout Factory)

Mr. Wong Collection (Kino Lorber)

Shawscope: Volume Two (Arrow Video)

Superman 1978-1987 4K Collection (Warner Home Video)

Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror, Volume 2 (Universal Home Entertainment)

Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary 25 Film Collection: Vol. 4 (Thrillers, Sci-fi, Horror) (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

The leaders in the film category as far as nominees went were Avatar: The Way of Water with 12, Oppenheimer with 11 and Dial of Destiny with 9. TV was led by Picard with 7, Strange New World with 6 and Andor and The Last of Us with 5 apiece.

What do you think of this year’s Saturn Award winners? Give us your thoughts below!