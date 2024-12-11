Scary Movie 4 (2006) Revisited – Horror Parody Review

Earlier this year, Paramount and Miramax announced that they are reviving the Scary Movie horror parody series to bring a Scary Movie 6 to theatres sometime in 2025, with the Wayans Brothers back in creative control – and that announcement has inspired us to go back and revisit the earlier entries in the franchise. Now we’re up to the 2006 sequel Scary Movie 4 , and you can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

Directed by David Zucker from a screenplay by Craig Mazin, Jim Abrahams, and Pat Proft, Scary Movie 4 has the following synopsis: Dim-witted Cindy Campbell and her sex-crazed friend, Brenda, team up with cute-but-clueless Tom Ryan to save the world from a hostile alien invasion, with hints of War of the Worlds, Saw II, Million Dollar Baby and The Village.

The cast includes Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Craig Bierko, Leslie Nielsen, Bill Pullman, Anthony Anderson, Kevin Hart, Beau Mirchoff, Conchita Campbell, Molly Shannon, Michael Madsen, Chris Elliott, Carmen Electra, Cloris Leachman, Garrett Masuda, DeRay Davis, Henry Mah, Patrice O’Neal, Tomoko Sato, Kathryn Dobbs, Bryan Callen, Angelique Naude, Rorelee Tio, Allison Warren, Edward Moss, Champagne Powell, Dave Attell, John Reardon, Kimani Ray Smith, Dale Wolfe, Shaquille O’Neal, Dr. Phil McGraw, Simon Rex, Charlie Sheen, Debra Wilson, James Earl Jones, Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, Kendra Wilkinson, Lil Jon, Fabolous, Chingy, Crystal Lowe, Bubba Sparxxx, Bone Crusher, YoungBloodZ, and Michael McDonald.

The Scary Movie 4 episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

