Regina Hall thinks returning for Scary Movie 6 would be fun

Eleven years have gone by since the release of a new entry in the Scary Movie horror parody series – but the franchise isn’t going to remain dormant for much longer. Back in April, it was announced that the Miramax label at Paramount, which is now operating under new boss Jonathan Glickman, had given the greenlight to a new Scary Movie sequel (which would be Scary Movie 6 , if they continue putting numbers in the titles), with the plan being to get the film into theatres sometime in 2025. We recently learned that the series is being revived with the help of the people who got it started in the first place: the Wayans Brothers – and now Regina Hall, who played the character Brenda Meeks in the first four movies, has said she thinks it would be fun to come back and work on the new sequel with the Wayans.

Directed by In Living Color creator Keenen Ivory Wayans from a screenplay written by a bunch of people (Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Buddy Johnson, Phil Beauman, Jason Friedberg, and Aaron Seltzer), the first Scary Movie was released by Dimension Films back in 2000. Scary Movie 2 was released in 2001, and the Wayans remained at the head of the creative team for that one. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed it from a screenplay credited to Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Alyson Fouse, Greg Grabianski, Dave Polsky, Michael Anthony Snowden, and Craig Wayans. There was a shake-up behind the scenes on 2003’s Scary Movie 3, as Dimension hired Airplane and The Naked Gun director David Zucker to take the helm. Zucker directed that film from a screenplay by Craig Mazin and Pat Proft. That trio returned for Scary Movie 4 in 2006, with Jim Abrahams also receiving a writing credit. Seven years later, Pat Proft and David Zucker came back to write Scary Movie 5, which was directed by Undercover Brother‘s Malcolm D. Lee.

The first Scary Movie was made on a budget of $19 million and earned $278 million at the box office, so the budgets increased for most of the sequels. Scary Movie 2 cost $45 million and made $141 million, Scary Movie 3 cost $48 million and made almost $221 million, and Scary Movie 4 was made for $40 million and earned $178 million at the box office. After the lengthy break between movies, Scary Movie 5 got a lower budget, dropping back down to $20 million. That was a good decision, because the film only made $78 million at the box office.

Scary Movie 5 was the only film in the franchise not to feature Anna Faris and Regina Hall as their characters Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. In a 2022 interview, Faris said she would be willing to return for another sequel if the price was right (and she thought Hall would, too). Earlier this year, Faris said she would come back for money and the chance to work with Hall again. When TV Insider asked Hall about Faris’s comments, she replied, “ Anna is great. I’m just very excited to know that the Wayans, who actually started the project out of their idea, are back on board and at the helm again. I’m excited for them. We’ll see if Brenda is in this new world. I’m thrilled at the possibility that the band could get back together again. That would be fun. “

Would you like to Regina Hall (and Anna Faris) reunite with the Wayans Brothers for Scary Movie 6? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.