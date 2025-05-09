Jane Schoenbrun aims to make a sleepover classic with Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, starring Gillian Anderson

Filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun caught a lot of attention with their debut feature We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. The film even caught the attention of Emma Stone, who produced Schoenbrun’s second feature, I Saw the TV Glow – which didn’t impress our review Chris Bumbray (you can read his 5/10 review at THIS LINK), but did earn praise from Martin Scorsese. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) have signed on to star in Schoenbrun’s next movie, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma . Even better than the title is the fact that Schoenbrun has described the idea as being like “Portrait of a Lady on Fire set in a Friday the 13th sequel.”

In case you missed it, Portrait of a Lady on Fire was a 2019 French historical romantic drama film written and directed by Céline Sciamma. It told the story of “Marianne, a female painter, who is commissioned to paint a portrait of Heloise, an aristocratic woman, in a wedding dress. They soon fall in love with each other but cannot unite.” And Friday the 13th sequels – well, we all know what they’re about, don’t we? A slasher chopping people up, usually in a woodsy setting.

Plan B Entertainment, the film and TV production company headed by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner, is producing Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, with arthouse distributor and streamer Mubi financing and handling the distribution in North America, Latin America, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Turkey, India, Australia, and New Zealand. Daniel Bekerman from Scythia Films serves as an executive producer.

The plot is said to involve a queer filmmaker being hired to direct a new installment of a long-running slasher franchise. The director fixates on the prospect of casting the ‘final girl‘ from the original movie, and the two women descend into a frenzy of psychosexual mania.

Schoenbrun told The Hollywood Reporter, “ I make movies I wish existed when I was a kid. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is my best attempt at the ‘sleepover classic’: an insane yet cozy midnight odyssey that beckons to unsuspecting viewers from the horror section at the local video store. I couldn’t be more excited to be heading to sleepaway camp this summer with the mad comic genius Hannah Einbinder, the legendary Gillian Anderson, and the daring folks at Mubi and Plan B, who by greenlighting this movie have summoned a plague-like flood of blood, guts, and various other fluids to rain down on us all. “

Does Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma sound like an interesting project to you? What do you think of Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson signing on to star in the film?