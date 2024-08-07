Scrubs creator says he’s “definitely” going to do a revival of the acclaimed medical sitcom

While the era of TV revivals may not be quite as prevalent as it once was, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence still feels very optimistic that a revival of his acclaimed medical sitcom will happen.

While speaking with LADbible, Lawrence said, “ We’re definitely going to do it, just because we’ve all been enjoying hanging out. Look, there’s no huge drive because everybody’s successful, and I think the show was on for like, 72 years, but on the other hand, medical people over here right now are very heroic to me. “

Lawrence continued: “ It’s been a tough road, and no one’s becoming a doctor right now to get rich here in America, and we’ve all been hanging out and talking. So I’m open to it. I’m open to it, and I don’t want to do it as a movie, but I’m definitely open to doing a couple more years of that show. ”

“ It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now, but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know, ” Lawrence added. “ So we’ve been talking a lot about it, and I think we’ll figure it out in the next six months or so what we want to do. I’m just busy too, man, in a great way. ” Much of the original cast has expressed a desire to return, so it could actually happen.

Scrubs debuted on NBC in 2001 and followed a group of medical interns at Sacred Heart Hospital. With its slapstick humour and surreal sequences (not to mention tugging at the heartstrings every now and then), the series quickly won audiences over. It aired for seven seasons on NBC and two seasons on ABC, with the final season featuring an almost entirely new cast. Scrubs starred Zach Braff as John Michael “JD” Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, JD’s best friend, Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid, JD’s on-again/off-again love interest, John C. McGinley as Perry Cox, Ken Jenkins as Bob Kelso, Judy Reyes as Carlo Espinosa, and Neil Flynn as the Janitor.

Would you like to see a revival of Scrubs?