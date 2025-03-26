Stakeout: Seth Gilliam, Sonja O’Hara star in a vampire movie that’s meant to launch a franchise

Seth Gilliam, who may be best known for playing Father Gabriel in multiple seasons of The Walking Dead, and Sonja O’Hara, who received an Emmy nomination for her work on the limited series Doomsday, have teamed up to star in a short film called Stakeout – and Deadline reports that it has already been decided that Stakeout will be receiving the feature expansion treatment, with Gilliam and O’Hara reprising their roles for the longer version of the story.

Directed by Micah Khan, who wrote the screenplay with Victoria Diana and David Wappel, Stakeout is described as a paranormal crime thriller. The film will follow a pair of detectives tracking a brutal serial killer and is planned as the intro into multiple features set in a crime-ridden world suffering from a hidden vampire epidemic.

Khan produced the short film with Natalie Stavola, Katrina Kearns, Victoria Diana, and Francesco Cordero. Patrick Regan and 7th Draft Productions serve as executive producers. The feature expansion is expected to start filming later this version.

Khan provided the following statement: “ Everything under the sun has already been told before. So I want to go into the shadows to unfold new tales. It’s the perfect place to vent my fears about the future, each time told through the myopic eyes of a mortal battling immortals in the night fog. And although we’re playing with monsters in a familiar genre, under the hood we’re dealing with the quiet secrets that ail us in the real world. “

After several years of directing short films, Khan made his feature directorial debut with the 2023 horror rom-com The Zombie Wedding, which was a Weekly World News production and also happened to have Seth Gilliam in the cast. Stakeout will be his second feature. He’s also working with Natalie Stavola to develop two other feature films, titled The Captain and The Last Farm.

How does this Stakeout (not to be confused with the ’80s classic) sound to you? Would you be interested in watching multiple movies that are set in a crime-ridden world suffering from a hidden vampire epidemic? Share your thoughts on this Micah Khan / Seth Gilliam / Sonja O’Hara project by leaving a comment below.