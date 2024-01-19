Sharon Stone tried to sell a Barbie movie in the ’90s

Sharon Stone once tried to get a Barbie movie off the ground in the 1990s but was laughed out of the studio.

While Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was a massive hit at the box office and is well on its way to a slew of once-surprise Oscar nominations, the iconic doll almost made her big screen debut decades prior. Sharon Stone revealed that she once tried to get a Barbie movie off the ground when she was at the height of her fame but was quickly turned down. Considering that Basic Instinct scene, it definitely would have shown Stone’s range…

Sharon Stone took to social media this week, posting on Barbie co-star America Ferrera’s Instagram, “I was laughed out [of] the studio when I came [with] the Barbie idea in the ’90s [with] the support of the head of Barbie.” But Stone has no bitterness, saying she’s proud of the work the Barbie team did. “How far we’ve come. Thank you ladies for your courage and endurance.”

There have been dozens upon dozens of animated Barbie movies but bringing a live-action Barbie has been part of the dreamhouse for years, with Sharon Stone initiating one of the more progressive attempts. Cannon Films actually had a movie planned in the mid-’80s but that obviously never happened. On the 21st-century front, the likes of Amy Schumer, Anne Hathaway and Gal Gadot all circled the title role before it landed at the heels of Margot Robbie.

While Sharon Stone was a premiere blonde bombshell in the ‘90s (as Robbie is now), picturing the same lady who ice picked her way through Basic Instinct going on to prance around Barbieland is a bit tough. While we don’t know what her Barbie movie would have entailed and Sharon Stone has presence to be sure, we can imagine the connection from one to the other might have been on the studio’s mind. It would have kept the marketing team busy, that’s for sure.

With Margot Robbie leading, Barbie ended up taking in just under $1.5 billion at the box office, pushing it towards the inaugural Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

