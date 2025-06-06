Lionsgate’s action-thriller She Rides Shotgun starring Taron Egerton & Ana Sophia Heger takes aim at a release date and images

Before everyone puts their brains on pause for the weekend, Lionsgate wants audiences to know about the release date for the studio’s upcoming action-thriller She Rides Shotgun, starring Taron Egerton (Carry On, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Rocketman) and Ana Sophia Heger (Life in Pieces, Things Heard & Seen). In the film, Egerton and Heger play a father-daughter duo on the run from a checkered past, the law, and a gang wanting to protect its turf.

Here’s the official synopsis for She Rides Shotgun courtesy of Lionsgate:

“In the gritty, explosive action-thriller She Rides Shotgun, Taron Egerton stars as newly released ex-con Nate. Marked for death by unrelenting enemies, Nate must now protect his estranged 11-year-old daughter, Polly (Ana Sophia Heger) at all costs. Shy, precocious, and wary of her father, Polly is swept up in Nate’s dangerous plight as they flee to evade the corrupt sheriff and brutal leader of a gang who will stop at nothing to protect his criminal interests. With scant resources and no one to trust, Nate and Polly form a bond forged under fire as he shows her how to fight and survive — and she teaches him what unconditional love truly means in this intense, moving story about loyalty, strength, and redemption.”

She Rides Shotgun will get a limited release in theaters on August 1, 2025.

Nick Rowland (Calm With Horses, Floodlights, Group B) directs She Rides Shotgun from a screenplay by Jordan Harper, Ben Collins, and Luke Piotrowski, based on the book by Jordan Harper. Ken Kao, Josh Rosenbaum, Teddy Schwarzman, John Friedberg, Walter Parkes, Laurie Macdonald, Alexis Garcia, Chris Rice, Christopher Slager, and Graham Taylor executive produce the project, featuring a soundtrack by Blanck Mass. Rob Yang and John Carroll Lynch join Traon Egerton and Ana Sophia Heger as primary cast members in She Rides Shotgun.

“I cannot recall a happier or more soul-enriching experience than making She Rides Shotgun,” said Taron Egerton about the thrill of making the film. “It is without doubt the most tender and felt relationship I have had with an actor on screen. Ana Sophia Heger was ten when we made the film, and she is nothing short of extraordinary. In Nick Rowland, I found the kind of like-minded friend and collaborator that comes along once or twice in a lifetime.”

“Working on She Rides Shotgun was about honouring Jordan Harper’s brutal, beautiful novel while finding a cinematic language that could carry both its savagery and its soul,” Rowland said about adapting Harper’s compelling story. “The film is about two people—strangers, really—who find a way to become a real family in the most brutal of circumstances. What moved me most was the emotional survival in it. There’s tenderness in the trauma. That’s what I wanted to explore—how love can grow even in the darkest places. Taron Egerton brought such depth and volatility to Nate, and Ana Sofia Heger blew us away with her heart and fearlessness as Polly. I’m incredibly proud of what we created together— it’s a ride, and it doesn’t let go.”

Check out two stills from She Rides Shotgun below: