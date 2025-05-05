Movie News

She Started It: A Simple Favor writer Jessica Sharzer to direct Sian Gilbert adaptation

Posted 35 minutes ago
A Simple Favor and Another Simple Favor writer Jessica Sharzer is set to direct a film adaptation of the Sian Gilbert thriller She Started ItA Simple Favor and Another Simple Favor writer Jessica Sharzer is set to direct a film adaptation of the Sian Gilbert thriller She Started It

First published in 2023, author Sian Gilbert’s debut novel She Started It is now set to receive the film adaptation treatment – and Variety reports that Jessica Sharzer, who wrote the 2018 film A Simple Favor (based on a novel by Darcey Bell) and co-wrote the newly released sequel Another Simple Favor with Laeta Kalogridis, will be directing the film. Sharzer has previously directed a few short films, an episode of The L Word, and the 2004 coming-of-age drama Speak, which starred Kristen Stewart.

She Started It follows Annabel, Esther, Tanya and Chloe, once inseparable childhood friends who have since drifted apart. Their adult lives haven’t unfolded quite as they’d imagined, but a shared past and buried secrets have kept them loosely connected. When they receive an invitation from former classmate Poppy Greer to an extravagant bachelorette weekend on a private island, curiosity, and the promise of luxury, pulls them back together. But the trip is not what it seems. With no cell service, no other guests, and tensions rising, the women soon realize they’ve underestimated Poppy — and each other. Sharzer has written the screenplay with Sarah Masson.

Coming our way from Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company, the film adaptation is being produced by Ryder Picture Company’s Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett, alongside Lyrical Media’s Alexander Black. Lyrical is financing the development. Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers serve as executive producers. Casting is currently underway. Sharzer provided the following statement: “Whenever I write a script, I’m directing it in my head and then translating what I see onto the page. With She Started It, I’m very excited to get the chance to see a movie all the way through production, from first draft to final frame. The movie is a genre mash-up with a very specific tone and, from the moment I read the novel, I knew I needed to direct it. I’m very grateful to be on this journey with RPC and the Lyrical team.

Gilbert’s second novel, a mystery thriller titled I Did Warn Her, is set to reach store shelves on June 17th.

Does She Started It sound interesting to you? Have you read the novel, and are you glad to hear that Jessica Sharzer will be bringing the story to the screen? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

She Started It Sian Gilbert

Source: Variety
