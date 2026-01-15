Horror Movie News

She Was Here: documentary on Poltergeist star Heather O’Rourke will be released in February

By
Posted 6 hours ago
She Was Here, a documentary about Heather O'Rourke, the late child actress star of the Poltergeist trilogy, is coming soonShe Was Here, a documentary about Heather O'Rourke, the late child actress star of the Poltergeist trilogy, is coming soon

Variety reports that Virgil Films and IndieCan Entertainment have acquired North American distribution rights to the feature documentary She Was Here, which tells the story of Heather O’Rourke, the child actress star of the Poltergeist trilogy who tragically passed away in 1988, when she was just 12 years old. The film will be receiving a VOD and digital release on February 24th, and Kino Lorber will be giving it a DVD release the same day.

Virgil Films is the U.S. distributor, IndieCan Entertainment the Canadian distributor.

Made with her family’s support

O’Rourke was just five years old when she worked on the first Poltergeist movie, and she was working on the third film when she passed away. While many have pointed to her death as one of several signs that there was a “Poltergeist curse,” the documentary aims to counter decades of internet speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding O’Rourke’s death by presenting an authorized account from those who knew her. The filmmakers secured access to the family’s private collection of diaries, letters, photographs and previously unseen home videos. Indeed, this project was developed with complete participation from O’Rourke’s family members, who appear throughout the film.

She Was Here was directed by Brian Pocrass and Nick Bailey, with Reese Eveneshen and Avi Federgreen producing.

The Variety article notes that the documentary includes interviews with O’Rourke’s mother Kathleen and sister Tammy, along with industry figures including Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams, Zach Galligan, Gary Sherman, and Chris Alexander. Several of the participants are speaking publicly about O’Rourke for the first time.

O’Rourke’s passing has always weighed heavily on me and I find it very difficult to watch Poltergeist III, knowing that she was dealing with health issues during production and would pass away before the film was completed. I’m glad to hear that she is being honored with a respectful documentary that was made in collaboration with her family.

Are you a fan of Heather O’Rourke, and are you interested in seeing a documentary about the Poltergeist star? Share your thoughts on She Was Here by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,733 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Heather O'Rourke News

See More
The Black Sheep looks back at Poltergeist 2: The Other Side starring Heather O'Rourke, Julian Beck, and Craig T. Nelson.

JoBlo Originals

Poltergeist 2 (1986) – The Black Sheep

Posted 4 years ago
Poltergeist 2: The Other Side (WATCH IT HERE – OWN IT HERE) is one of those sequels that, no matter how hard it tries, no matter how fun it can be, will be lost in the sands of time to...

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Artists We’ve Found Around The Net: Chris Koehler

Posted 4 years ago
Theodore For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month...

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News