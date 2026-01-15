She Was Here: documentary on Poltergeist star Heather O’Rourke will be released in February

Variety reports that Virgil Films and IndieCan Entertainment have acquired North American distribution rights to the feature documentary She Was Here , which tells the story of Heather O’Rourke, the child actress star of the Poltergeist trilogy who tragically passed away in 1988, when she was just 12 years old. The film will be receiving a VOD and digital release on February 24th, and Kino Lorber will be giving it a DVD release the same day.

Virgil Films is the U.S. distributor, IndieCan Entertainment the Canadian distributor.

Made with her family’s support

O’Rourke was just five years old when she worked on the first Poltergeist movie, and she was working on the third film when she passed away. While many have pointed to her death as one of several signs that there was a “Poltergeist curse,” the documentary aims to counter decades of internet speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding O’Rourke’s death by presenting an authorized account from those who knew her. The filmmakers secured access to the family’s private collection of diaries, letters, photographs and previously unseen home videos . Indeed, this project was developed with complete participation from O’Rourke’s family members, who appear throughout the film.

She Was Here was directed by Brian Pocrass and Nick Bailey, with Reese Eveneshen and Avi Federgreen producing.

The Variety article notes that the documentary includes interviews with O’Rourke’s mother Kathleen and sister Tammy, along with industry figures including Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams, Zach Galligan, Gary Sherman, and Chris Alexander. Several of the participants are speaking publicly about O’Rourke for the first time.

O’Rourke’s passing has always weighed heavily on me and I find it very difficult to watch Poltergeist III, knowing that she was dealing with health issues during production and would pass away before the film was completed. I’m glad to hear that she is being honored with a respectful documentary that was made in collaboration with her family.

Are you a fan of Heather O’Rourke, and are you interested in seeing a documentary about the Poltergeist star? Share your thoughts on She Was Here by leaving a comment below.