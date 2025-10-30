Shelby Oaks Interview: Chris Stuckmann Reveals What Was Changed Between Cuts

I remember hearing about Shelby Oaks back in 2021 and was instantly curious. Writer/Director Chris Stuckmann had been a YouTube Film Critic for many years, so it’s always intriguing to see someone break into a new space like that. While this venture has unfortunately meant that he’s all but left the film of actual film criticism behind, he clearly has some big names behind him for his next career path. While I wasn’t the biggest fan of the film (check out my review HERE), Stuckmann has a lot of potential as a director.

I chatted with Stuckmann about his directorial debut and how much it changed from the Festival circuit last year to this month’s release (we reviewed the original cut back then and weren’t too impressed). We also got into what it was like to have a horror great like Mike Flanagan champion the project. And I couldn’t help but ask about the prison in the film, which was also the location used for the Shawshank Redemption. This was a great talk and I look forward to seeing what he gets up to next. Check out the full interview in the embedded video above.

Shelby Oaks plot:

A woman’s desperate search for her long-lost sister falls into obsession upon realizing that the imaginary demon from their childhood may have been real.

Shelby Oaks is Now Playing In Theaters.