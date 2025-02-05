Shiver Me Timbers trailer: Popeye horror comedy gets an April release

A new trailer has been released for the Popeye the Sailor horror comedy Shiver Me Timbers, which is set for an April release

It’s trendy these days to take a character from popular children’s stories and given them a horror twist. Lately we’ve been hearing about horror movies based on the likes of Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Bambi, Pinocchio, Three Blind Mice, and Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and recently Alpeke Entertainment revealed that they’ve made a slasher horror comedy called Shiver Me Timbers , which puts a horror twist on Popeye the Sailor. The film is expected to be released in the US and Canada on April 1st (courtesy of Gravitas Ventures), and this week a new trailer has dropped online to promote that release. You can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Paul Mann and produced by Alpeke Entertainment, Shiver Me Timbers will be marketed at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin, where EuroObscura will handle international sales.

In Shiver Me Timbers, Olive Oyl, her brother Castor and friends, go on a camping trip to see the meteor shower with Halley’s Comet. But the night turns into horror as a meteor transforms Popeye into an unstoppable killing machine. With thrilling 80s slasher references and comedic twists, the film combines elements of horror and comedy in a fresh take on both genres. Shiver Me Timbers pays tribute to classic slasher films while delivering hilarious moments, shocking scares, and nostalgic nods that will delight both horror and Popeye fans alike. Here’s another synopsis: In Northern California during the summer of 1986, Olive Oyl, along with her cinema-obsessed friends and brother Castor, embark on a once-in-a-lifetime camping trip to witness the dazzling meteor shower accompanying the arrival of Halley’s Comet. But what starts as a serene evening of stargazing quickly turns into a harrowing nightmare when a meteor from the comet transforms Popeye, into a terrifying and unstoppable killing machine.

Made in the UK, the film has a running time of 75 minutes. A press release notes that Shiver Me Timbers promises a thrilling viewing experience, enhanced by a recognizable character who brings a dose of humor and heroism to the horror genre. With a blend of adventure and suspenseful fun, the film delivers a rollercoaster of a plot that will leave audiences “shivering in their timbers.”

What did you think of the new Shiver Me Timbers trailer? Will you be watching this movie in April? Let us know by leaving a comment below.