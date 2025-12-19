Shiver Me Timbers 2: Tarzan and Betty Boop will join Popeye in the horror comedy sequel

It’s trendy these days to take a character from popular children’s stories and given them a horror twist. Lately we’ve been hearing about horror movies based on the likes of Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Bambi, Pinocchio, Three Blind Mice, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, etc. On April 1st, Alpake Entertainment and Gravitas Ventures teamed to release a slasher horror comedy called Shiver Me Timbers, which put a horror twist on Popeye the Sailor. It was an April Fools Day trick, it was a real movie – and it was successful enough to get a sequel. Alpake Entertainment will soon be launching an IndieGogo campaign to raise funds for Shiver Me Timbers 2: Chainsaws Are for Children – and this time, Popeye will be sharing the screen with his fellow public domain characters Tarzan and Betty Boop!

Refresher

In Shiver Me Timbers, Olive Oyl, her brother Castor and friends, go on a camping trip to see the meteor shower with Halley’s Comet. But the night turns into horror as a meteor transforms Popeye into an unstoppable killing machine. With thrilling 80s slasher references and comedic twists, the film combines elements of horror and comedy in a fresh take on both genres. Shiver Me Timbers pays tribute to classic slasher films while delivering hilarious moments, shocking scares, and nostalgic nods that will delight both horror and Popeye fans alike. Here’s another synopsis: In Northern California during the summer of 1986, Olive Oyl, along with her cinema-obsessed friends and brother Castor, embark on a once-in-a-lifetime camping trip to witness the dazzling meteor shower accompanying the arrival of Halley’s Comet. But what starts as a serene evening of stargazing quickly turns into a harrowing nightmare when a meteor from the comet transforms Popeye, into a terrifying and unstoppable killing machine.

Sequel Synopsis

Weeks after the shocking events of Shiver Me Timbers, Popeye lands in New York and goes on a brutal killing spree in Little Italy, tearing through the local mafia’s ranks. Olive Oyl, now armed with a bionic, super-powered hand, travels to the city to avenge her brother’s death. Her journey leads her straight to the mafia boss’s nightclub, where she unexpectedly bonds with sultry singer Betty Boop. Meanwhile, Father Flannigan and Sister Mary deliver exciting news to Mafia boss, Don Sangue: his long-lost son, now a grown man, has been found after disappearing as a child during a vacation in the jungle. However, while attempting to rehabilitate him, he escapes, tackling Popeye and taking a puff from his legendary pipe. The result? He transforms into a savage beast man, forging a twisted alliance with Popeye. Now, Olive and Betty, with a little help from the mafia, must face the monstrous duo before it’s too late.

The filmmakers are aiming to make Shiver Me Timbers 2 “ twice as crazy, twice as wild, and way more over the top. Expect three times as many kills, more blood, and even more gore. ” This will all build up to “ the most outrageous finale you’ve ever seen! Imagine a mobster’s nightclub, packed with mafia goons, living it up until Popeye and his new partner-in-crime storm in and absolutely tear the place apart. It’s like the club scene from Scarface or Goodfellas—but with two Toxic Avengers rampaging through the chaos. There’s going to be three times as many kills as the first film, and these kills are going to be twice as bloody, twice as brutal—people getting ripped in half, disemboweled, and faces torn off in a frenzy of gore. On the defense, we’ve got Olive Oyl and Betty Boop, doing their best to save the day in the middle of the madness. To pull this all off, we need to build all kinds of crazy contraptions and bring in insane special effects makeup that will blow your mind. There will be stunts, blood, extras—you name it, we’re bringing it. And to top it all off, Bernice (Olive’s giant buzzsaw) is going to be twice the size. “

Are you ready to see Popeye, Tarzan, Betty Boop, and Olive Oyl wade through blood and gore in Shiver Me Timbers 2: Chainsaws Are for Children? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.