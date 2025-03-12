Shrinking season 3: Jeff Daniels joins Apple TV+ series as Jason Segel’s dad

Jeff Daniels has joined the cast of Shrinking season 3, Apple TV+’s acclaimed comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Deadline reports that Jeff Daniels has joined the cast of the third season of Shrinking, Apple TV+’s acclaimed comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Co-created by Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, Shrinking follows grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel), who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. Harrison Ford stars alongside Jason Segel as Dr. Paul Rhoades, one of Jimmy’s colleagues at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center, who has Parkinson’s disease.

Daniels will play Jimmy’s father in a guest-arc for the new season. In addition to Segel and Ford, the main cast of Shrinking includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

Our own Alex Maidy is a big fan of Shrinking. “Emotions and mental health are not always easy topics to handle, and while Ted Lasso found a unique way to deliver positivity through the lens of sports and team camaraderie, Shrinking is a more direct look at the licensed mental health experts in our lives and how their own personal networks of friends and family can help them cope with their own ups and downs,” Maidy wrote. “Shrinking is once again one of the year’s best shows, thanks to Jason Segel and Harrison Ford fronting an ensemble that does not have a single weak spot. It is impossible not to like this show or these characters because they reflect our real lives, albeit much funnier.” You can check out the rest of his review of the second season right here.

Daniels will next play President Ronald Reagan in Reykjavik, a Cold War political drama starring Jared Harris as Mikhail Gorbachev and J. K. Simmons as George Shultz. Daniels also starred in A Man in Full, a miniseries created and written by David E. Kelley that was released on Netflix last year. The actor played real estate mogul Charlie Croker, who must defend his empire from those wanting to capitalize on his sudden bankruptcy and fall from grace.

Source: Deadline
