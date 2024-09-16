M. Night Shyamalan is working on the script for his 17th film

Back in early 2023, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan told Collider, “ I have three movie ideas. I even have the structure of all three to some extent. And so it’s a very weird and interesting situation I’m feeling. I wish I could tell them faster. I wish I could get there faster, but there is no shortcut. I have to spend the six to nine months to write it. I have to storyboard for three months, and then we have pre-production, and then shooting it, and edit for as long as I can get every single second. “ Soon after, it was announced that he had secured a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. – and he immediately went to work on his recent thriller Trap. Now that Trap has made its way out into the world, it’s time for Shyamalan to start putting the second of those three movie ideas he said he had, his 17th feature film overall, and he has taken to social media to reveal that he’s currently gearing up to write the screenplay!

Sharing a picture of a notebook, Shyamalan wrote, “ As a ritual for each film, I pick a notebook that speaks to me and I write notes, ideas for the new film in that. When it’s overflowing with ideas, I go to outline then script. This is the notebook for movie 17! This bright red felt just right! As Trap passes 80 million in theaters, I am so grateful and begin the new one inspired by all the support you have given me over the years. ” His Instagram post can be seen at THIS LINK.

Yes, Shyamalan is already up to his movie 17 in his career. His breakthrough movie The Sixth Sense was actually his third feature; the full list goes like this: Praying with Anger, Wide Awake, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Happening, The Last Airbender, After Earth, The Visit, Split, Glass, Old, Knock at the Cabin, and Trap. He has also directed episodes of the TV shows Servant and Wayward Pines, and music videos for Andra Day and his daughter Saleka.

There have been Shyamalan movies that I haven’t liked and there are still a few that I haven’t seen at all, but I have also enjoyed several of his movies, including Trap, so I look forward to seeing what he’s going to do next.

Are you a Shyamalan fan? What would you like to see from his 17th film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.