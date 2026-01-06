Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs are confirmed to appear in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Tomb Raider series

Dusting off the tombs

The Tomb Raider franchise has seen a few live-action adaptations. The popular exploratory action game was first adapted for the big screen in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, with Angelina Jolie inhabiting the role. That film would get a sequel with Jan De Bont’s 2003 film, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. Then, Alicia Vikander would step into the role for a 2018 reboot, which didn’t get a continuation. Now, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is dusting off the franchise for a new Prime Video series with Sophie Turner in the title role.

New Cast Announcements

Deadline is now reporting that, after Sigourney Weaver was said to be eyeing a role, she is now confirmed to appear in the new adventure series. Additionally, Jason Isaacs is also confirmed to be added to the cast after his appearance in the latest season of The White Lotus. Per Deadline, “Isaacs will play Atlas DeMornay, one of the canon roles, and Weaver will be Evelyn Wallis, a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents.” Additional cast announcements include Martin Bobb-Semple playing Zip, and Bill Paterson is Winston from the canon. From the Tomb Raider universe, the show will also feature Jack Bannon, who plays Gerry, John Heffernan, playing David, and Celebrity Traitors UK alum Celia Imrie, who portrays Francine. There are also roles for Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed and August Wittgenstein.

Waller-Bridge stated, “Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams.”

Who’s bringing this series to life?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the creator, writer, and executive producer of Amazon’s Tomb Raider series. Meanwhile, the project is a collaboration between Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM. Chad Hodge (Single All the Way, The Playboy Club, Wayward Pines) and Jonathan Van Tulleken (Shōgun, Dope Thief) are executive producers. In addition to executive producing, Tulleken will direct the production. Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robbins executive produce via Wells Street Productions; Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson through Story Kitchen; Michael Scheel; Hodge; and Legendary Television.