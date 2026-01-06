TV News

Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs are confirmed to appear in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Tomb Raider series

By
Posted 7 hours ago
sigourney weaver, jason issacs, tomb raidersigourney weaver, jason issacs, tomb raider

Dusting off the tombs

The Tomb Raider franchise has seen a few live-action adaptations. The popular exploratory action game was first adapted for the big screen in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, with Angelina Jolie inhabiting the role. That film would get a sequel with Jan De Bont’s 2003 film, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. Then, Alicia Vikander would step into the role for a 2018 reboot, which didn’t get a continuation. Now, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is dusting off the franchise for a new Prime Video series with Sophie Turner in the title role.

New Cast Announcements

Deadline is now reporting that, after Sigourney Weaver was said to be eyeing a role, she is now confirmed to appear in the new adventure series. Additionally, Jason Isaacs is also confirmed to be added to the cast after his appearance in the latest season of The White Lotus. Per Deadline, “Isaacs will play Atlas DeMornay, one of the canon roles, and Weaver will be Evelyn Wallis, a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents.” Additional cast announcements include Martin Bobb-Semple playing Zip, and Bill Paterson is Winston from the canon. From the Tomb Raider universe, the show will also feature Jack Bannon, who plays Gerry, John Heffernan, playing David, and Celebrity Traitors UK alum Celia Imrie, who portrays Francine. There are also roles for Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed and August Wittgenstein.

Waller-Bridge stated, “Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams.”

Who’s bringing this series to life?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the creator, writer, and executive producer of Amazon’s Tomb Raider series. Meanwhile, the project is a collaboration between Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM. Chad Hodge (Single All the WayThe Playboy ClubWayward Pines) and Jonathan Van Tulleken (ShōgunDope Thief) are executive producers. In addition to executive producing, Tulleken will direct the production. Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robbins executive produce via Wells Street Productions; Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson through Story Kitchen; Michael Scheel; Hodge; and Legendary Television.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
3,176 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Tomb Raider News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 20 Best Television Series of 2025

Posted 1 week ago
We count down the best series of 2025 including the top streaming, cable, and network shows, sequels, and limited events. See if your favorite show made the list!