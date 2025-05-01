Sinners to be re-released in IMAX 70mm theatres

Sinners , a genre picture and a period piece from frequent collaborators Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan – who have worked on Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever together as director and cast member, and have other collaborations that Coogler didn’t direct – reached theatres on April 18th. Released by Warner Bros. and sporting a budget of around $90 million, the film has racked up over $181 million at the worldwide box office so far… and has proven to be so popular, Warner Bros. has already announced a re-release! A press release informs us that Sinners will be re-released in nine select IMAX 70mm theatres across North America, with screenings taking place from Thursday, May 15 to Wednesday, May 21.

Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, provided the following statement: “ Audiences have spoken and we listened. If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s Sinners. Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it—or see it again—in 70mm IMAX. ” The press release goes on to say, “Sinners will be back in IMAX 70mm at the City Walk Stadium 19 + IMAX (Los Angeles), Irvine Spectrum and IMAX (Irvine), Lincoln Square 13 + IMAX (New York), Metreon 16 + IMAX (San Francisco), Indiana State Museum (Indianapolis), Arizona Mills IMAX (Phoenix), Autonation IMAX (Ft. Lauderdale), Webb Chapel IMAX (Dallas) and Colossus IMAX (Toronto).”

Directed by Coogler with Jordan playing dual roles, Sinners has the following official synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” Jordan is joined in the cast by Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), Wunmi Mosaku (Loki), singer Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), Omar Benson Miller (CSI: Miami), Li Jun Li (The Exorcist TV series), Yao (The Last Bout), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle), and musician / cinematographer Peter Dreimanis.

Coogler (who is also developing a reboot of the TV series The X-Files) produced the film with Proximity Media partners Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Rebecca Cho served as executive producer alongside Will Greenfield and two-time Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson (who won his first Oscar for his work on Coogler’s Black Panther and his second for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer). The Motion Picture Association ratings board gave the film an R rating for strong bloody violence, sexual content and language.

