Sinners: The first trailer for Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan’s vampire movie is here!

The first trailer for Sinners, the vampire movie from Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, has been unleashed!

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have proven to be an extraordinary team, and yesterday Warner Bros. took to social media to confirm that the first trailer for their next big project, Sinners, would be unleashed today. True to their word, Warner Bros. has now dropped the trailer online, and you can check it out in the embed above!

Plot details for Sinners have largely been kept under wraps, but the project has been described as a period thriller involving vampires. Here’s the official synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” Insiders reported that the film would be set in the “Jim Crow-era South and possibly involve both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.” In addition to Jordan in a dual role, the film is also set to star Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, Hailee Steinfeld, Lola Kirke, Wunmi Mosaku, and more.

Coogler has worked with Jordan on each of his movies, including Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us with Sinners!

Coogler has several other projects in the works. He’s set to produce an adaptation of A Vicious Circle, a graphic novel series published by BOOM! Studios created by Mattson Tomlin and Lee Bermejo. The project will be a “two-hander action thriller about assassins from the future hunting each other through time” which is being described as John Wick meets Looper.

He’s also developing a reboot of The X-Files, the iconic sci-fi series starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. While original creator Chris Carter isn’t involved in the project, he has given it his blessing. Carter has said that he had a “really nice conversation” with Coogler when the reboot was first pitched to Fox. When it comes to passing the reins to someone else, Carter is more than happy to do so. “It’s interesting, people say, ‘Aren’t you possessive of it?’ And I say, ‘No, I’m looking forward to seeing what somebody else does with is.” He added that Coogler has some good ideas, but has an uphill battle when it comes to casting. “No matter what, he’d got a hard job,” Carter said. “Casting is a hard job. Mounting it is a hard job. All the problems that I dealt with are going to be his problems.

Sinners is being produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. The film has a theatrical release date of March 7th.

What did you think of the Sinners trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released next March? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Warner Bros.
Sinners
Sinners: The first trailer for Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan’s vampire movie is here!
