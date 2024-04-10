Hailee Steinfeld joins Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler for their untitled supernatural film

Hailee Steinfeld is no stranger to the supernatural, having voiced Gwen Stacy in the immensely popular animated Spider-Man movies — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse — and fighting alongside Transformers in the spin-off prequel Bumblebee. She also was teased to return to the MCU in the post-credits scene of The Marvels. Now, the actress is set to star in Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s secret genre project. Earlier, it was reported that Jack O’Connell of Unbroken is in talks to play the villain. Delroy Lindo is also attached and there’s said to be “a musical element” to his character. Recently, Loki‘s Wunmi Mosaku was also reported to have joined the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, leaked details indicate that Mosaku may be playing Jordan’s love interest while O’Connell is a villain with ties to the KKK. While the details of the project remain tight-lipped, it’s also too early to tell what role Steinfeld will be playing or how her character fits into the story. Coogler has written the script for this project, which is being described as both a genre picture and a period piece. The project is set up at Warner Bros., is expected to have a budget of around $90 million, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 7, 2025.

The folks at World of Reel have shared that this movie is RUMOR ed to be about vampires battling the Ku Klux Klan. They have heard that “Coogler’s film would be set in the ’30s South, centering on vampires, with dual twin roles for Jordan and that it would be heavy in ‘anime influences.’ The ’30s Jim Crow South setting is not an accident. There’s been word that the plot would center on Vampires going to war against the Ku Klux Klan. That actually makes total sense given the setting of the film which is smack dab in the middle, and during, the height of the Klan.“