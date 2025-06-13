Smoke TV Review: Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett lead Dennis Lehane’s true crime-inspired thriller

Plot: Inspired by true events, “Smoke” follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trials of two serial arsonists.

Review: The 2023 Apple TV+ limited series Black Bird presented a true crime drama with stellar performances from Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser. Created by acclaimed novelist Dennis Lehane, the series fostered a creative partnership that has led to the new series, Smoke. With Lehane as showrunner and Egerton in the lead alongside Jurnee Smollett, Smoke draws inspiration from the true crime podcast Firebug but expands into an original narrative about dueling arsonists wreaking havoc in the Pacific Northwest while former firefighter Dave Gudsen (Taron Egerton) and detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett) try to apprehend the criminals. It is a fascinating drama that draws on Lehane’s skill at chronicling cops and killers, mixed with multiple intricate characters. Smoke is a character study of the highest order, infinitely watchable, brilliantly acted, and shockingly funny.

Debuting with two episodes, Smoke teases a lot of duplicity and twists in store for audiences. I went in blind and avoided any trailers or details about the podcast that inspired the series, but if you look up anything about Firebug, you will know what is coming your way in this limited series. I encourage you to look up nothing and tune in for the first two hour-long chapters, and by the end, I guarantee you will be back for more. The series is presented in a way that plays within the conventions of cop dramas but adds to the complexity of what investigators must deal with, psychologically and professionally. There is a lot at stake in this series that utilizes Dennis Lehane’s skills as a novelist, coupled with outstanding performances from the entire cast. All you need to know is that this nine-episode series is about finding the perpetrators behind devastating fires, but it also digs into who lit the match and why they did it.

Taron Egerton proves, once again, that he is an exceptional talent. On the heels of vastly different roles in Black Bird, Tetris, the action movie Carry On, and voice work in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Sing 2, Egerton portrays the likable Dave, a former firefighter turned arson investigator. Married with a satisfying career, Egerton adds so many little elements to who Dave is that it takes multiple chapters to get to know this guy. Dave is thrown off by his new partner, played by Jurnee Smollett, a former Marine dealing with a recent break-up and long-held trauma involving fire. After Birds of Prey, Lovecraft Country, and The Order, Smollett is another stellar actor who keeps raising the bar on the tenor of her performances, leading to this amazing turn as a strong and capable detective shrouded in so much beneath the surface. The third element in this main cast is Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Freddy Fasano. At first, Mwine’s performance is eccentric and unnerving, but by the end of the series, I was convinced that I had just watched one of the single best performances of the year. Freddy’s transformation is tragic, heartwrenching, and a testament to Mwine’s acting skills.

Additionally, Rafe Spall, Greg Kinnear, John Leguizamo, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, and Hannah Emily Anderson round out a sensational cast, with Leguizamo and Chlumsky not joining until halfway through the series and still elevating the material. The story is complex but wastes no time keeping the narrative pumping forward. The momentum is impressive given the management of multiple narratives focused on Dave and Michelle’s investigation, Dave’s desire to write a novel, Michelle’s personal life, and Freddy’s attempts to pull his life together. All of the angles to the story intersect with some of the cast spending minimal time on screen together, yet intimately driving each other’s arcs towards the inevitable clash at the end of the story. Smoke presents fire as a primal force, different from films like Backdraft, yet just as terrifying and dangerous. What is, at its core, a story about arson is also more deeply about how fragile people’s lives are and how one mistake can burn it all to the ground.

Dennis Lehane, the author of Shutter Island, Gone Baby Gone, and Mystic River, and writing for The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, and Mr. Mercedes, knows something about forging a fascinating tale. In addition to writing or co-writing four episodes, Lehane serves as showrunner and oversees a team of scribes, including Adriane McCray, Molly Miller, Kary Antholis, Steven Hanna, and Steve Harris. Directors on the series include Kari Skogland, Joe Chappelle, and Jim McKay. The series makes excellent use of the Pacific Northwest setting and the distinct areas where the arsonists wreak havoc. Smoke also boasts a theme song written and performed by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, which is just as haunting and memorable as the series itself. As usual, Apple has ponied up a solid budget for this series that benefits from an investment in the exceptional cast and creative team to bring this story to life.

You will be drawn in by the mesmerizing performances from Egerton, Smollett, and Mwine, along with the entire ensemble. Still, the deeply flawed and human characters blur the line between good and evil, which will keep you tuning in for more. At nine episodes, not a single chapter is padding or fluff. This strong narrative builds every character into someone you want to root for while questioning whether you should. No one is innocent, and everyone is guilty of something, but that does not prevent you from behind equally engrossed and horrified by what happens in this series. Smoke is another major win for Apple TV+ and one of the better series of the year. While inspired by true crime, this is just a crime drama. It is deeply impactful and darkly funny, which will have you questioning everything by the time you reach the final episode.

Smoke premieres on June 27th on Apple TV+.

Smoke GREAT 8