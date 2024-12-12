The Last Man: Snoop Dogg to star in sci-fi movie from Luc Besson

It’s the match you didn’t know you wanted! Snoop Dogg will star in The Last Man, an original sci-fi movie written and directed by Luc Besson.

Variety reports that Snoop Dogg is set to star in The Last Man, an original sci-fi movie written and directed by Luc Besson. While the pairing may seem like an odd one, Dogg and Besson have actually worked together before. Dogg voiced one of the main characters in Arthur and the Minimoys, which was released almost 20 years ago.

The plot of The Last Man is being kept under wraps. The only details refer to it as a post-apocalyptic tale believed to be inspired by The Planet of the Apes. It may also be connected to Dogg’s Last Man Standing song, released in 2009. “I’ve been a big fan of Snoop Dogg’s music ever since ‘Who Am I,’” said Besson in a statement. “We first met 20 years ago, and we’ve always wanted to work together again. We just needed the right project that would excite us both — and this is it, with Snoop in the lead role. I can’t wait to get started!

Dogg added, “Ever since I’ve seen The Professional, I’ve always wanted [Luc] to direct a whole movie for me. Now we finally get the opportunity for him to write and direct me in a Luc Besson movie.” In addition to starring in The Last Man, Dogg will also produce with Sara Ramaker via their Death Row Pictures banner. Luc Besson and Virginie Besson-Silla will produce for EuropaCorp. Production will kick off in 2025.

Besson’s next project will see him tackle gothic horror with Dracula: A Love Story, an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel. “It’s a totally romantic approach,” Besson told Deadline this summer. “There’s a romantic side in Bram Stoker’s book that hasn’t been explored that much. It’s a love story about a man who waits for 400 years for the reincarnation of his wife. That’s the true heart of the story, waiting an eternity for the return of love,” says Besson, leaving it open on whether the woman that Dracula meets is a reincarnation or not.” The film stars Caleb Landry Jones as Dracula, alongside Christoph Waltz, Matilda De Angelis, and Zoë Bleu Sidel.

