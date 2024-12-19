Sonic the Hedgehog 4 races into development with plans for a Spring 2027 release

For what is the most predictable news ever on this side of the Green Hill Zone, Paramount is developing Sonic the Hedgehog 4! Word about another film in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise races into news feeds as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 debuts in local theaters. Analysts expect the threequel to bank $50M to $60M in chili dog dollars during its debut and much more as the movie continues to run rings around the competition.

According to online chatter, an after-credits scene in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hints about where Sonic the Hedgehog 4 could go. I’d look up the details, but I’m treating myself to a screening of Sonic 3 tonight and don’t want to get spoiled. Plus, the movie just came to theaters. Let’s leave a little to the imagination. My uneducated guess is that Paramount has heard my pleas for the next film to include Amy Rose, Big the Cat, and Rouge the Bat. I’ll see Sonic the Hedgehog 3 tonight and report back.

Here’s the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 3:

“Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.”

Ben Schwartz returns as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, with Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Keanu Reeves as Shadow. Jim Carrey pulls double duty as Dr. Ivo Robotnik and his grandfather, Professor Gerald Robotnik. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are back, with Tom Butler, Alyla Browne, Adam Pally, Krysten Ritter, Shemar Moore, and Natasha Rothwell starring as primary cast members.

What do you want from Sonic the Hedgehog 4? Which characters would you like to see introduced to Paramount’s film franchise? Will you see Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters this weekend? Be honest. You know you want to. Let us know in the comments section below.