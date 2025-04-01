Sony hyped up Resident Evil at CinemaCon, confirmed Insidious 6 for 2026

During their panel at CinemaCon, Sony hyped up their upcoming horror film Resident Evil and confirmed Insidious 6 for 2026

The Sony panel was held at the CinemaCon event last night, and while the Anaconda reboot was surprisingly left out of the presentation, they did take a moment to provide updates on a couple of their other upcoming horror projects: the Resident Evil movie that’s coming our way from Barbarian director Zach Cregger and a new Insidious sequel!

Sony will be releasing Cregger’s Resident Evil movie on September 18, 2026, and it was recently revealed that Austin Abrams of Euphoria, who worked with Cregger on his upcoming film Weapons, is in early talks to star in the film. No details have been revealed about the screenplay Cregger has written with Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead), but we have previously heard that the story apparently harkens back to the original Capcom game’s horror roots.

Cregger didn’t confirm or deny Abrams’ involvement during the CinemaCon presentation, but he did confirm that he’s taking Resident Evil back to its roots. He told the CinemaCon audience that his movie is “built in the spirit of the original games and very different from any of the other movies. It will follow one character from point A to point B as they descend into Hell.

Constantin Film is producing and co-financing the film. Constantin’s Robert Kulzer, Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon, and PlayStation Productions are also producing. Nicole Brown will be overseeing the project for Sony’s Columbia Pictures.

When the project was announced, Cregger provided the following statement: “I’ve been a rabid fan of these games for decades and to be able to bring this amazing title to life is a true honor.” Kulzer added, “The world of Resident Evil experienced through Zach’s vision is an irresistible feat.” And Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, had this to say: “Zach is one of the most talented, exciting new directors to come on the scene in many years. His brilliant approach in restarting and refreshing this legendary Sony franchise instantly makes this one of our most important releases in 2026.

Back in January of 2022, we heard that Insidious franchise creator James Wan was producing a “Back to the Future meets Aliens” project that was set to be written and directed by Jeremy Slater, creator of the The Exorcist television series and head writer on the Marvel / Disney+ show Moon Knight. As the Wan / Blumhouse collaboration Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth film in that series, made its way out into the world in 2023, it was revealed that Slater’s movie was a spin-off called Thread: An Insidious Tale, which had Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) on board to star in it. In May of 2024, Sony announced an August 29, 2025 release date for the next Insidious movie – and since Thread already had a writer/director and stars attached by mid-2023, it seems logical that it would be the movie with the 2025 release date. But that wasn’t the case. This summer 2025 Insidious movie would be something else.

As far as we know, Thread: An Insidious Tale never actually went into production. The Insidious 6 project hasn’t gone into production yet, either. So it’s not a surprise to hear that it won’t be making its 2025 release date. Sony confirmed to the CinemaCon crowd that Insidious 6 will be reaching theatres in August of 2026. The specific release date is believed to be August 21, 2026… and there’s still no word on whether or not Thread: An Insidious Tale is actually going to happen.

What do you think of these updates? Are you looking forward to Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil and/or Insidious 6? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

