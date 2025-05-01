Life goes on for Eva Victor in the trailer for A24’s Sorry, Baby

A24 has just released the first trailer for Sorry, Baby. The film stars Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie, Lucas Hedges, John Carroll Lynch, Louis Cancelmi, and Kelly McCormack. Eva Victor is pulling triple duty as she also wrote and directed the film. The logline reads, “Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on… for everyone around her, at least.” The trailer for the film it isn’t shy to showcase all the positive reception that it has gotten from early festival screenings.

Sorry, Baby walked away from Sundance with one of the buzziest deals of the fest. While the $8 million shelled out for it didn’t set any records, it was more who bought it that made an impression, with it being nabbed by A24. Perhaps the only studio with a cult following, its purchase all but guarantees Sorry, Baby is going to connect with hip audiences in a big way. Indeed, it’s a movie that will resonate deeply with many women, with it an empathetic but surprisingly hopeful and funny account of the aftermath of a devastating rape.

While this sounds horrifically grim material, the trailer to Sorry, Baby is displaying a film with more of a humorous edge than one would think with the subject matter. Our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, was among those in attendance at the Sundance Film Festival screening and it would resonate with him as he gave it a positive review.