SOULM8TE: a more violent, kinkier film set in the M3GAN universe

A preview of the M3GAN spin-off SOULM8TE was shown at CinemaCon and the film was described as violent and kinky

Last night, Blumhouse Productions spent some time in the spotlight during the Universal panel at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas. A major focus of their time on stage was the sequels they have coming out this year – M3GAN 2.0, which is set to reach theatres on June 27th; The Black Phone 2 follows on October 17th; then Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will help wrap up 2025 with its December 5th release. But they also shared a preview of SOULM8TE , which is “a new movie in the M3GAN universe” that is set to reach theatres on January 2, 2026.

The M3GAN movies and SOULM8TE come from the recently merged companies Atomic Monster (headed up by James Wan) and Blumhouse Productions (headed up by Jason Blum).

James Wan, his wife Ingrid Bisu, and Rafael Jordan (Salvage Marines) crafted the story for this one, with Jordan writing the first draft of the screenplay. Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) is directing the film and has done her own rewrite of the script. SOULM8TE will show us what happens when a man acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.

The film stars Evil Dead Rise actress Lily Sullivan, Claudia Doumit of The Boys, and David Rysdahl, whose credits include Fargo season 5, The Family, No Exit, Black Mirror, Oppenheimer, and Booger. Rysdahl is playing the man, while Sullivan plays the android. Details on the role Doumit will be playing have not been revealed.

James Wan and Jason Blum are producing SOULM8TE, while Michael Clear and Judson Scott of Atomic Monster serve as executive producers with with Ingrid Bisu. Alayna Glasthal is the executive leading the project for Atomic Monster.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray saw the preview that was shown at CinemaCon and had this to report: “ Seems similar to Companion. Centers on a sexbot that becomes so obsessed with her “owner” that she kills anyone close to him and goes on a murder spree. Looks more violent (and kinkier) than M3GAN but has the same humor. When a woman she’s about to kill says ‘Women aren’t supposed to be pitted against each other,’ she answers, ‘Don’t start that girl power shit with me.’ “

Dolan previously provided the following statement: “ Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths. ” Wan added: “ SOULM8TE is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe. We’re excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view. “

SOULM8TE is being described as a 1990s erotic thriller with a new technological twist.

Are you interested in SOULM8TE? Share your thoughts on this M3GAN spin-off by leaving a comment below.