Spartacus: House of Ashur TV Review: Blood, sand, and sacrifice power this stellar return to Shakespearean arena drama

Plot: History dares to rewrite itself when the once-defeated Ashur is resurrected and returns as “Dominus,” the master of his own house. Determined to secure his rightful place among the elite, Ashur introduces the first gladiatrix to the arena, sparking a chain reaction of events unforeseen.

Review: It’s been more than a decade since audiences felt the sting of blade and sand as only Steven DeKnight’s Spartacus can deliver. Fortunately, those of us starved for Shakespearean drama amidst the arena are in luck. Spartacus: House of Ashur is here, and it feels like 2010 again in the best way possible.

While, on the surface, Spartacus: House of Ashur appears to be another blood-soaked arena drama with enough skin and debauchery to make Caligula jealous, I promise you it’s much more than that. Where the show excels in giving mature audiences what they want, with realistic gore, full-frontal nudity, and plenty of wine, House of Ashur offers more, presenting a dual tale of overcoming adversity, racism, and the corruption of power.

At House of Ashur‘s heart (or groin) is Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay), the slayer of Spartacus and “Dominus” of his own house, complete with title, a stock of glory-hungry gladiators, women, and enough drama to fill every seat in the hallowed arena. Tarabay plays Ashur with a passion that is sure to be noticed by the gods, as the actor’s theatrical background shines through in his character’s every lyrical word and decisive action. Though the show offers much more than Tarabay’s stellar scene-chewing performance, he’s a reason to tune in.

Stealing the show alongside Tarabay is the mightily bearded Graham McTavish, who plays Korris, Ashur’s “Doctore,” a stoic man of strategy who trains and manages the gladiators of the House of Ashur. By far my favorite character on the show, McTavish, explores his range by playing a queer warrior torn between his heart’s desire and remaining a respected man of the community that doesn’t care for his preferences. When McTavish isn’t kicking up sand on the training grounds, he spends much of his time with Opiter (Arlo Gibson), an influential player in the arena games and object of Korris’ repressed affection. Every scene McTavish and Gibson share is electric. Their relationship is by far my favorite to watch develop in the show, as their commitment to passion, sincerity, and intrigue is unmatched. Watch for the hot tub scene. You’ll know what I mean. Chills.

If there’s another player who deserves her time in the spotlight, it’s Tenika Davis as Achillia, the Goddess of Death. As history’s first gladiatrix, Achillia is a part of history in the making. Acquired by Ashur and urged toward the arena, Davis plays Achillia with a ferocity mostly unseen, given the rarity of gladiatrix content in popular culture. Physically and emotionally, Davis is hypnotic, pulling you toward her side with every near-defeat, defiant sacrifice, and dominance-asserting finishing move. Do not underestimate Achillia, lest you want to end up on the receiving end of a Mortal Kombat-like fatality.

Plenty of other performances make their way through the blood and dust, including those by Claudia Black, India Shaw-Smith, and Dan Hamill. Still, the first five episodes of the series offer more than visceral violence and opportunities to create drinking games using the word “cock.” The show’s political intrigue is also delicious, with every back-alley dealing and senate floor shakedown having consequences that spread throughout all of Rome. Someone is always scheming; no one is safe; and people move on plans without warning, leaving surprise attacks unexpected, even to their own audiences. There’s one skirmish in particular that has such a gnarly beginning that I audibly gasped and swore in surprise.

While I’ve only seen the first five episodes of Spartacus: House of Ashur, I eagerly await the chance to see the remainder of the season. Between the show’s unique dialect, unflinching approach to arena combat, and inclusivity about sex, relationships, and race, House of Ashur is firing on all cylinders so far.

Spartacus: House of Ashur GOOD 7