Starz’s Spartacus: House of Ashur teaser trailer ushers in a new era for the gladiatorial combat drama series

The first teaser for Spartacus: House of Ashur brings Starz’s gladiatorial combat drama back for more blood and backstabbing.

The first teaser trailer for Spartacus: House of Ashur has entered the arena! Starz‘s sequel series welcomes a new era of gladiatorial combat drama to the stage, along with an autumn release window.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spartacus: House of Ashur courtesy of Starz:

“What if Ashur (Nick Tarabay), hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of ‘Spartacus: Vengeance?’ And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?”

Created, written, and executive-produced by Steve DeKnight, Spartacus raised its sword and shield on Starz in 2010 with its first season, Spartacus: Blood and Sand. A prequel series followed called Spartacus: Gods of the Arena in 2011, with Spartacus: Vengeance dropping in 2012 and Spartacus: War of the Damned in 2013. The original series, Blood and Sand, revolved around the life of Spartacus, the gladiator who led a rebellion against the Romans. From his time as an ally of the Romans to his betrayal and becoming a gladiator to the uprising he led and its outcome.

Starz announced plans for Spartacus: House of Ashur in 2023. The latest chapter of the Spartacus series finds Steve DeKnight returning as the project’s showrunner and executive producer. Rick Jacobson and Aaron Helbing are also executive producers.

Today’s Spartacus: House of Ashur teaser trailer offers a first look at the sequel series starring Simon Arblaster as Proculus, Daniel Bos as Balbus, Mikey Thompson as Musicus, Stephen Madsen as Creticus, Joe Davidson as Logas, Cameron Rhodes as Uvidus, Eden Hart as Elata, Nick E. Tarabay as Ashur, Lucy Lawless as Lucretia, and more.

It’s been 12 years since the last chapter of Starz’s Spartacus series. Given the warm reception for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, audiences are still hungry for armored beefcakes, political intrigue, backstabbing, and gladiatorial combat that will have you questioning the morals of humankind. Audiences once went wild for the Spartacus series, and perhaps they will again when Spartacus: House of Ashur comes to the Starz network this Fall.

Are you excited about Spartacus: House of Ashur? Let us know in the comments section below.