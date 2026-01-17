Speedy Gonzales movie in the works from director Jorge R. Gutiérrez

¡Arriba! ¡Arriba! THR reports that Warner Bros. have tapped Jorge R. Gutiérrez to direct an animated movie based on Speedy Gonzales, the fastest mouse in all of Mexico. The project has been in development on and off for years, frequently stalled by concerns over how the character’s legacy and cultural portrayal would be received by modern audiences.

Jorge R. Gutiérrez Directed The Book of Life

Gutiérrez is best known for creating the Emmy Award-winning Nickelodeon series El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera and Emmy-winning Netflix limited series Maya and the Three. He also directed The Book of Life, an animated fantasy adventure produced by Guillermo del Toro.

“ Jorge is a singular storyteller whose voice, artistry and cultural perspective make every project he touches feel both timeless and completely new, ” said Warner Bros. Pictures Animation president Bill Damaschke. “ We couldn’t be more excited to have him reimagining Speedy Gonzales, one of our most beloved Looney Tunes characters, for today’s global audience. “

Warner Bros. Has Tried This Before

Warner Bros. got close to developing a Speedy Gonzalez movie over a decade ago, even hiring Eugenio Derbez (CODA) to voice the character. In a 2024 interview, Derbez said he didn’t think the movie would ever be made because the studio saw the character as “ politically incorrect. “

“ I’ve been telling them constantly that we love Speedy Gonzales in Mexico, ” he said. “ The only ones offended are the Americans, but we love Speedy Gonzales. He’s smart. He outsmarts the cats. He’s a hero. He gets cheese for his people. He’s fast. “

Speedy Gonzales was created in the 1950s by Robert McKimson and Friz Freleng, with his official debut short going on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. The legendary Mel Blanc voiced the character for decades. Over the years, many performers have stepped into the role, including Joe Alaskey, Billy West, Fred Armisen, and Eric Bauza, among others.

Most recently, Speedy made a brief appearance in Space Jam: A New Legacy, where he was voiced by comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

Are you down for a new Speedy Gonzalez movie?