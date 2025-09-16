Sam Fisher returns in the hard-hitting trailer and poster for Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

No, this is not a fever dream. After what feels like an eternity, Sam Fisher is back for another mission! Get your night vision goggles ready and remember the plan to infiltrate your screening device when Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch comes to Netflix on October 14, 2025. Today, Netflix dropped a new poster and trailer for Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch that’s got everything fans of the espionage franchise could want in an animated adaptation.

Here’s the official logline for Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch:

“In this first-ever adaptation of the acclaimed stealth video game Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, legendary agent Sam Fisher is drawn back into the field when a wounded young operative seeks out his help.”

Created and written by John Wick mastermind Derek Kolstad, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch stars Liev Schreiber (Caught Stealing, Spotlight, Everything is Illuminated) as Sam Fisher, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Killing Eve, Barry) as Zinnia McKenna, Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra, Catwoman, Drillbit Taylor) as Anna Grimsdottir, and Joel Oulette (Trickster, Cascade, Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Thunder.

In Netflix’s trailer for Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, Sam Fisher returns to the field to investigate an initiative codenamed Xanadu. Because Splinter Cell comes from Derek Kolstad, the preview features plenty of action, broken bones, and subterfuge. Trust is in short supply, and bodies are piling up as Sam and his team discover one grim truth after another during their mission.

Tom Clancy‘s Splinter Cell first arrived on the video game scene in 2002, and it quickly became a critical and commercial success. The game centers around former U.S. Navy SEAL Sam Fisher after the NSA recruits him to work for the shadowy Third Echelon division within the agency. In time, six sequels to the original game have been released, making Splinter Cell one of Ubisoft‘s most celebrated and lucrative franchises.

Are you a fan of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell? Is Derek Kolstad the right creative to tackle this legendary franchise? Check out the new poster below, and look out for the series when it hits Netflix on October 14.