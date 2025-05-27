Squid Game season 3 will feature intense games that bring out the worst of human nature

The first season of the Netflix series Squid Game premiered back in September of 2021. On December 26th, 2024, after a three year wait, the streaming service finally released season 2 of the show. Thankfully, we’re not in for another long wait between seasons, as the third and final season of the show will be coming along on June 27th – and series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says season 3 will feature intense games that bring out the worst of human nature.

Hwang Dong-hyuk is the director, writer, and producer of the show. Squid Game season 3 has the following synopsis: Picking up from Season 2’s devastating cliffhanger, Season 3 thrusts Gi-hun (Player 456) back into the brutal heart of the games, determined to dismantle them once and for all. Still haunted by the betrayal and loss of his closest ally, Jung-bae (Player 390), Gi-hun faces new perils — including the Front Man, who shockingly infiltrated their rebellion disguised as Player 001.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Hwang said, “ In the case of season 3, I wanted to introduce games that could really show the lowest bottom of human beings, because the series itself is reaching its climax. I wanted very intense games to bring out the bottom parts of human nature. ” As for what games might be played, he told EW, “ In season 1, we had lots of games like Tug of War that really utilized height and the fear that this height gives, but in the case of season 2, we didn’t have that element. That is why in season 3, I decided to introduce games that could really infuse fear in people with sheer height. “

Squid Game is a rough ride for its contestants, but Hwang is hoping to deliver an inspiring message as he wraps up the show. “ For season 1, I tried to focus on how there’s intense competition going around in this extreme capitalistic society. In the case of season 2, I wanted to show how Gi-hun breaks the game’s rules by trying to introduce this revolt of trying to upend the system, but then it ends in failure. And in the case of season 3, I wanted to take a slightly different approach — I wanted to focus on how [people] have to preserve their humanity amidst this intense competition in this capitalistic era. I wanted to focus on how we can preserve our sense of humanity and how we should remain humans even amidst this intense competition. I try to pose that as a final question. ” And if you’ve been wondering, yes, a baby does play a very important role in season 3 – not just for its mother, but for the fate of everyone in the game. “ You can look forward to that. “

In addition to season 3 of Squid Game, Netflix is also moving forward with a second season of Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality series in which 456 players compete for a US$4.56 million cash prize by competing in challenges based on those in the series… although without all the death. There have also been rumors that David Fincher is still working on an English-language version of the series.

Are you looking forward to Squid Game season 3? What do you think of what Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say about the final season’s games, the way it will dig into human nature, and the attempt to deliver an inspiring message? Let us know by leaving a comment below.