WWE's Becky Lynch beams up as a member of the bridge crew for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

By
Becky Lynch, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

WWE superstar Becky Lynch is ready to leap from the top rope of the squared circle for a battle among the stars when she joins the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy cast on Paramount+. Lynch, the five-time champion, shared the news on Twitter, telling Trekkies she’s ready to enter a new acting career era.

“You know when you’ve already been champion of the world, there’s only one place to go next, and that’s to the stars,” Lynch said in a video she posted to Twitter. “I’m so excited to share with all of you that I’m joining ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ as part of the bridge crew. This has been the most amazing experience, acting alongside just a spectacular cast and crew, and I cannot wait for all of you to check it out when it comes out on Paramount Plus.”

Lynch ended her announcement by giving fans the Vulcan symbol, as you do. The video clarifies that Lynch is over the moon about becoming a part of the Star Trek universe after acting in shows like Billions and Young Rock. With stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena leaping film and television, there’s no reason to think Lynch can’t join the ranks of successful wrestlers-turned-actors.

Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti lead Star Trek: Academy, with Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, and Zoë Steiner in lead roles.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy follows “the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. The series will introduce viewers to this young group of cadets as they come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

What do you think about Becky Lynch boldly going to the Star Trek universe for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy? Are you excited to see her acting chops in a more prominent role? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Twitter
