Captain Kirk is mysteriously resurrected in Star Trek: The Last Starship comic book series

More than thirty years have passed since the William Shatner version of Captain James T. Kirk was killed off in the film Star Trek: Generations – but now he’s coming back from the dead, mysteriously resurrected in the comic book series Star Trek: The Last Starship from IDW Publishing. The first issue of the series is scheduled to reach store shelves on September 24th.

Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, with art by Adrián Bonilla, Star Trek: The Last Starship takes place during The Burn, a galaxy-wide disaster which caused the destruction of every active warp core, killing trillions and shattering the peace and stability the United Federation of Planets provided for seven centuries. Facing a true wild west in space, a mysteriously resurrected Kirk will need to lead a new crew and ship in a seemingly impossible effort to uphold Starfleet’s mission of unity across the cosmos. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Kirk will be the only character in the series who will be familiar to fans, the rest of the cast is made up of new characters.

Kelly and Lanzing have been writing Star Trek comics for IDW for several years, with a previous title earning an Eisner Award nomination for Best New Series in 2023. Lanzing told The Hollywood Reporter, “ Forget everything you know about Star Trek. The Last Starship is a new crew, a new era, and a completely different tone; our aim is to be literary, intense, innovative, and most of all, accessible. We’re bringing you into the Federation’s darkest hour through the brilliant, noir-soaked lens of artist Adrián Bonilla with zero homework required. Longtime Trek fans will have a deep and fascinating reading experience, to be sure – this is a pivotal moment in Trek history that’s never been even glimpsed before – but above all, The Last Starship is a dark and complex sci-fi you can hand to anyone. ” Kelly added, “ William Shatner’s iconic performance transcends borders and Kirk is one of the great characters of the modern fiction canon. He was also the first Star Trek character we ever wrote, a leader and warrior poet with boundless tragedy and contradiction. Now, we’re honored to be taking this character into truly uncharted, groundbreaking territory in The Last Starship… as the Federation’s greatest pioneer must face down the inferno that threatens to consume his entire legacy. “

Star Trek: The Last Starship is intended to be the “main book” in IDW’s Star Trek line-up, but there are plenty more Star Trek books to look forward to. The limited series Star Trek: Red Shirts is set to launch in July, followed by Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Seeds of Salvation in August and Star Trek: Voyager – Homecoming in September.

The first issue of Star Trek: The Last Starship has a primary cover by Francesco Francavilla, plus variants by Skyler Patridge, Michael Cho, and Malachi Ward. You can take a look at the covers at the bottom of this article.

Will you be reading Star Trek: The Last Starship? What do you think of Captain Kirk being mysteriously resurrected? Let us know by leaving a comment below.