Steven Spielberg’s event film rescheduled for June 2026 while The Daniels’ next film relinquishes its release date

Steven Spielberg’s event film moves to a new date previously meant to host the latest feature film project from The Daniels.

By
Steven Spielberg, The Daniels

It’s time for a good old release date shakeup! Steven Spielberg‘s anticipated event film no longer opens in theaters on May 15, 2026. Instead, the lauded filmmaker’s mysterious new feature opens on June 12, 2026, taking over a spot previously reserved for Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar-winning duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as The Daniels.

According to The Daniels, their next movie is coming along nicely. Still, it needs more time in the oven, so let them cook. A new date for their latest project is forthcoming. In the meantime, cinephiles can look forward to learning more detail about the next outing from the filmmakers who brought us an Oscars dark horse and one of the most visually entrancing films of 2022.

With Steven Spielberg’s new film going on June 12, 2026, it shares its opening weekend with the Scary Movie reboot. Also opening around that time are Amazon MGM Studios’ Masters of the Universe and Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 5. We know little about Spielberg’s next film, though we hear it has something to do with UFOs. The shadowy project stars Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, Jungle Cruise), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin), Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service, The King’s Speech), and Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, Behind Her Eyes, The Perfect Couple).

Spielberg has also been working on a new movie based on Bullitt, the classic action thriller starring Steve McQueen. The project received an update late last year from Kristie Macosko Krieger, one of Spielberg’s producing partners. “I’m producing it. Steven [Spielberg] and Josh Singer, who is writing the script, they are working on the story,” Krieger said. “I hope we have a script soon as the writers’ strike put us behind a bit. But they are working on it – I couldn’t tell you if it’s the next movie we are making as I don’t know at this point. I think that it will be a wildly entertaining film.”

Based on Mute Witness by Robert L. Fish, the original film starred Steve McQueen as a no-nonsense San Francisco cop who becomes determined to track down the underworld kingpin who killed the witness in his protection. Spielberg will direct the new Bullitt movie as well as produce it, with Josh Singer writing the script. Bradley Cooper is set to star in the project as Frank Bullitt. However, it won’t necessarily be a remake of the original 1968 film, but will instead tell an original story with the Frank Bullitt character at its center. Steve McQueen’s children, Chad and Molly McQueen, will executive produce the Bullitt project, as will Bradley Cooper.

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Dune 4, Denis Villeneuve
Denis Villeneuve reportedly getting spicy this summer as Dune 3 looks to roll cameras later this year
John Malkovich
John Malkovich reveals he’s turned down Marvel roles in the past because the offers were too low for his asking
Steven Spielberg’s event film rescheduled for June 2026 while The Daniels’ next film relinquishes its release date
ram man, masters of the universe
Masters of the Universe movie adds Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man
View All

About the Author

9036 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Steven Spielberg News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles