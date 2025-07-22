Stone Cold: Brian Bosworth action classic is coming to 4K!

Craig R. Baxley started off working as a stuntman in the early 1970s, and just a few years later he started directing second unit on movies and TV shows. In the ’80s, he directed multiple episodes of The A-Team – and then it was time for him to make his feature directing debut… and with his first three features, he delivered three of the coolest action movies ever made: Action Jackson, I Come in Peace (a.k.a. Dark Angel), and Stone Cold . We’re big fans of all of those films here at JoBlo, and when it comes to Stone Cold, Chris Bumbray has written a “Best Movie You Never Saw” article and video on the film and John Fallon has put it in the “Arrow Recommends” spotlight. Today, we have some good Stone Cold news to celebrate, as Kino Lorber – the company that gave the film a special edition Blu-ray release back in 2023 – has announced that they’re bringing the film to 4K UHD sometime later this year with a “brand new HDR/Dolby Vision master”!

Directed by Baxley from a screenplay by Walter Doniger, Stone Cold has the following synopsis: When it comes to non-stop action, Stone Cold is red hot! NFL superstar Brian “The Boz” Bosworth makes his movie debut as John Stone, the only cop tough enough to take out a gang of stone-cold killers. Going undercover, he has to pose as an outlaw biker to win the trust of their diabolic leader Chains and his right-hand psychopath Ice, played by screen legends Lance Henriksen and William Forsythe. Stone soon discovers there’s more to these bikers than heavy metal mayhem. They’re plotting a paramilitary assault on the State Capitol, where one of their men has been sentenced to execution. In a spectacular climax, Stone is up against the gang and on his own. And the killers soon discover that if you go up against John Stone, he’ll burn you cold… Stone Cold. From director Craig R. Baxley, it’s a full-tilt, in-your-face thriller packed with explosive effects and breathtaking high-wire tension! Brian Bosworth, Lance Henriksen, and William Forsythe are joined in the cast by Arabella Holzbog, Sam McMurray, Richard Gant, David Tress, and Illana Diamant.

The Kino Lorber Blu-ray has the following special features: Brand New HD Masters: From 2K Scan of the 35mm InterPositive – THE BOZ Goes Hollywood: NEW Interview with Star Brian Bosworth – THE BROTHERHOOD: NEW Interview with Actor Lance Henriksen – BREAKING FREE: NEW Interview with Actress Arabella Holzbog – PLAYING STRAIGHT: NEW Interview with Actor Sam McMurray – NEW Audio Commentary by Action Film Historians Mike Leeder and Arne Venema – Two Theatrical Trailers (Newly Mastered in 2K) – Optional English Subtitles

Stone Cold was a box office disappointment when it was released in 1991, which is a damn shame, because it’s an awesome movie. Will you be adding this one to your 4K UHD collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.