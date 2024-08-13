Strange Darling: Willa Fitzgerald, Kyle Gallner cat & mouse thriller gets a new trailer and posters

Just before Halloween back in 2022, it was announced that Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner – who both have experience working in the Scream franchise, as Fitzgerald was in the Scream TV series and Gallner appeared in the 2022 Scream movie – were set to star in the “cat and mouse thriller” Strange Darling . Earlier this year, we learned that Magenta Light Studios will be giving Strange Darling a wide theatrical release in the United States on August 23rd – and with that date right around the corner, a new trailer for the film has arrived online, along with a pair of posters. The trailer can be seen in the embed above, and the posters can be found at the bottom of this article.

Reviews from audience members who saw the movie at Fantastic Fest last year indicate that it will work best if viewers have as little information as possible going in. We previously heard that it has something to do with a spontaneous hookup gone terribly wrong . The official synopsis reveals that nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer’s vicious murder spree .

Strange Darling was written and directed by J.T. Mollner (Outlaws and Angels), and filming took place in Portland, Oregon. The film was produced by former Miramax CEO Bill Block, Chris Ivan Cevic, Steven Schneider, Roy Lee, and actor Giovanni Ribisi, who also served as the director of photography.

Fitzgerald and Gallner were joined in the cast by Oscar nominee Barbara Hershey (The Entity) and Emmy nominee Ed Begley Jr. (Better Call Saul). According to IMDb, the cast of the film also features Madisen Beaty (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Bianca A. Santos (Ouija), Steven Michael Quezada (Breaking Bad), Eugenia Kuzmina (Bad Moms), Denise Grayson (The Social Network), and Duke Mollner – who happens to be the director’s father, and also had a role in Outlaws and Angels.

Select theatres will be getting a Live Q&A Early Access Event on Wednesday, August 14th, which will feature a Q&A with Mollner, Ribisi, and Fitzgerald, moderated by Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Haunting of Hill House). Tickets are available at strangedarlingfilm.com.

Are you looking forward to Strange Darling?