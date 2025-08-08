Strange Harvest Review: Faux Documentary With Genuine Scares

PLOT: Detectives are thrust into a chilling hunt for “Mr. Shiny”-a sadistic serial killer from the past whose return marks the beginning of a new wave of grotesque, otherworldly crimes tied to a dark cosmic force.

REVIEW: The popularity of true crime documentaries has been pretty steady, with many streaming services showcasing a different case and the general public really taking to it. Some have more success than others, but there’s no doubt that there’s a demand for it. So it’s not surprising to see someone come along and make a faux-documentary that blends the real world with a much more sinister threat. Strange Harvest is told in a very straightforward documentary style, almost like an episode of Dateline. But where it differs, and may turn off some, is with its implication of the supernatural.

Strange Harvest follows the investigation and manhunt for a serial killer going by the name of Mr. Shiny. He leaves a trail of bodies with some truly gruesome, ritualistic crime scenes that hint towards something more sinister. The narrative shifts between interviews with the detectives on the case and various eyewitnesses, to footage of the actual investigation itself. The performances are all fairly solid, with only a few people who seem a little off. But that’s expected with something like this. This is very independent but never feels hampered by the lack of money, and it’s interesting to see the creative choices they make to get around that.

There’s talk of AI-generated images in the film, but since I wasn’t looking for them, I didn’t even notice until doing research for this review. Like Late Night With The Devil, there are going to be some people who immediately dismiss the film due to its usage, but I’m just never going to be one of those people. Sure, if a Marvel movie starts going overboard with it, then sure, but I’m not going to bemoan a very indie film with trying to increase its production value. I’m mostly focused on the great practical effects that we get throughout the film that really help to add to the visceral nature of the crimes.

I really enjoyed how much they built up the lore of Mr. Shiny, with his triangular symbol appearing at every crime scene. Then the mask itself feels familiar but unique enough that it doesn’t feel like it’s stepping on the toes of other horror greats. It’s hard to actually pull that off these days. There are definitely some comparisons to be made with Se7en‘s John Doe, particularly with his notebooks and nature of his crime scenes but it never feels like a ripoff. Don’t get me wrong, nothing is close to Doe, but it’s clear he was a main inspiration here. The home invasion aspect was really well done and, despite being fiction, really highlights the vulnerability that most people put themselves in without even realizing it. I certainly found myself thinking moreso about home security after watching this, which is a tip of the hat to any horror film. Grave Encounters‘ Stuart Ortiz took his found footage experience and really combined it well with the true crime documentary approach.

The film is very ambitious for its limited budget and is able to do a lot with it. Sure, the acting can be a little hokey and the documentary style can be limiting, but they never break the rules of found footage, which puts it above other films of its ilk. I found the story of Mr. Shiny to be intriguing, and each crime scene was more captivating than the last. It’s not going to be for everyone, but those who want their “true crime” fix should be well served. Strange Harvest is a story I’d love to see expanded upon and continued, as there’s clearly a lot more there than what we get during its 94-minute runtime.

STRANGE HARVEST IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON AUGUST 8TH, 2025.