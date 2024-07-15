Stranger Things season 5 promo goes behind the scenes as 3 more join the cast

With Stranger Things season 5 halfway through production, a promo video goes behind-the-scenes and there’s a new casting announcement

By

After being delayed several months by the writers strike and the actors strike, season 5 of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things (which is also the last season of the show) finally went into production at the start of the year and has now passed the halfway point of its twelve month shooting schedule… and to mark the occasion, Netflix has released a promo video that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of this new batch of episodes. You can watch this promo in the embed above. It has also been announced that Nell Fisher (Evil Dead Rise), newcomer Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux (Joe Pickett) have joined the cast.

Stranger Things has the following synopsis: A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.

Here’s the list of the cast members and the characters they played in season 4: Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens), Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), and Freddy Krueger himself Robert Englund (Victor Creel).

Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. Series creators The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

10 Cloverfield Lane and Prey director Dan Trachtenberg is directing an episode of the final season before he heads off to make the new Predator movie Badlandsstarring Elle Fanning. Also new to the cast for Stranger Things season 5 is Linda Hamilton (The Terminator).

Are you looking forward to Stranger Things season 5, and are you interested in seeing how the new cast members will be involved? Take a look at the promo video, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Godzilla Minus Color, Netflix
Godzilla Minus Color coming to Netflix next month
A new image from Hellboy: The Crooked Man gives another look at Deadpool 2's Jack Kesy as the demonic hero Hellboy
Hellboy: The Crooked Man shows off a new image of Jack Kesy’s Hellboy
New images from Alien: Romulus have been unveiled, and the cast of the Fede Alvarez film are hyping up the scares and bloodshed
Alien: Romulus unveils new images as cast hypes the scares and gore
The Syfy TV series Reginald the Vampire, starring Jacob Batalon of the recent Spider-Man films, has been cancelled
Reginald the Vampire cancelled after two seasons on Syfy; fate of Chucky still undecided
View All

About the Author

15537 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Stranger Things News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles