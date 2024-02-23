Linda Hamilton says Stranger Things season 5 will be filming for an entire year

Linda Hamilton has joined the cast of Stranger Things for season 5 and says it’s going to be filming for an entire year

After being delayed several months by the writers strike and the actors strike, season 5 of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things finally went into production at the start of the year – but if you were hoping that might mean the new episodes will be available to watch on Netflix by the end of 2024, or even at the beginning of 2025, new cast member Linda Hamilton is here to dash those hopes. While speaking to Business Insider, Hamilton said Stranger Things season 5 will be filming for an entire year!

Hamilton said, “ It’s a year of shooting, so I couldn’t be happier. Their season takes a year to shoot, which is just an unheard-of luxury of time. But the size of their day is also so beyond any scale that we’re used to. “

We’ve never gotten any details on the character Hamilton will be playing in the new season, and Business Insider mentions that fan speculation has ranged from an older version of Eleven or an older sister of Joyce to a CIA operative. Hamilton told them, “ All of it’s true. I confirm everyone’s theory is correct. That’s all I can share. They’re all right! “

Hamilton has previously said that she has been a fan of Stranger Things up to this point, but she won’t be watching season 5 because she’s in it.

10 Cloverfield Lane and Prey director Dan Trachtenberg will be directing an episode, likely sometime before he heads off to make the new Predator movie Badlands in July.

