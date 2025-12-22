Stranger Things 5: Runtimes revealed for last four episodes, including a super-sized finale

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer took to Instagram to reveal the runtimes for the final four episodes of the fifth season, and it should come as no surprise that the series finale clocks in at over two hours. Considering the finale will be going the extra mile with a theatrical release, that’s a good thing.

Runtimes for Final Episodes of Stranger Things 5

According to Duffer’s post, Episode 5, titled Shock Jock, will run one hour and eight minutes long; Episode 6, Escape from Camazotz, will run one hour and fifteen minutes; Episode 7, The Bridge, runs one hour and six minutes; and finally, the series finale, The Rightside Up, will clock in at two hours and eight minutes.

When Will The Final Episodes Premiere?

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been split into three parts. The first volume of four episodes debuted on November 26 (check out our review), with volume two (consisting of three episodes) following on Christmas Day, and the epic series finale dropping on New Year’s Eve.

Ross Duffer has previously defended the more spread-out release strategy. “ I’m also excited about the first volume because, in season four, we weren’t aware that it was going to get split in two, ” Duffer said. “ It’s not Netflix’s fault, it’s nobody’s fault. There was the pandemic, and we ended up dividing it in two so we could get episodes out sooner. But this time, we knew we were going to divide it into two, so it really is in two halves. Volume One really exists as its own mega-movie. It has its own climax. “

The series finale will be released in over 350 theaters in the U.S. and Canada; a rare synchronized release for the streaming service. In a statement, the Duffer brothers said, “ We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen. Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure. “