That bonus Stranger Things episode is nothing but a rumor

Despite the internet’s best efforts, the mysterious ninth episode of Stranger Things Season 5, known as “Conformity Gate,” ain’t happening. Wasting no time after the Stranger Things series finale aired on New Year’s Eve, fans obsessed with the Netflix coming-of-age epic started a viral conspiracy about an additional episode that would effectively “fix” aspects of the show’s two-hour swan song. The episode, referred to as “Conformity Gate,” was supposed to air tonight, January 7, at 8 p.m. However, those waiting for the bonus episode to drop will find themselves disappointed.

What is the “Conformity Gate” episode supposedly about?

According to online speculation, “Conformity Gate” would retcon “undesirable” plot points from the show’s final episode, including a reveal that Vecna/Henry (Jamie Campbell Bower) did not actually die and was controlling what viewers had seen as the ending in a fourth-wall-breaking experience. “Conformity Gate” rumors continue to spread rapidly on social media, particularly on TikTok, where Stranger Things fans, influencers, and sensationalists insist the episode exists. Some even posted footage of them watching the episode early, claiming the bonus episode “fixes” what was “wrong” with the finale.

How did the “Conformity Gate” rumor get started?

Rumors about the bonus episode began when a video was shared by the Stranger Things official TikTok page, featuring Hawkins science teacher Mr. Clarke (Randy Havens) standing in front of a clock set to 1:07. Groan. I shouldn’t let this bother me, but is this where we’re at with this sort of thing? I understand not wanting the show to be over (I’m more than okay with letting it go), but going so far as to disrespect the ending that the Duffer Brothers and everyone involved worked so hard to create is wild to me. While the finale might not be everything you wanted, what happened to judging something for what it is rather than what you wanted it to be? I know we’re all guilty of skirting that line from time to time, but in the case of Stranger Things, the show went above and beyond to entertain you for almost a decade. Let it rest.

The final episode of Stranger Things is currently streaming on Netflix, with a new documentary, titled One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things, arriving on January 12. Don’t worry, the documentary is real. Huzzah!