Stranger Things Season 5 dominates the Netflix Top 10 while KPop Demon Hunters sets a new record

The numbers are in, and everyone excited about Stranger Things Season 5 is tuning in for the Hawkins gang’s final confrontation with Vecna! The series returned last week with Volume 1 of its fifth and final season, marking the biggest premiere week ever for an English-language show in Netflix‘s history, with 59.6 million views and securing the No. 1 spot on the English TV list. The new season entered the Top 10 in all 93 countries tracked and reached No. 1 in 90 of them.

The Duffer Brothers react to Stranger Things 5’s success

Reacting to the success of the new season, the Duffer Brothers said, “The sheer number of fans who have already watched Volume 1 is staggering — the response has been more than we ever could have dreamed. The show is now a decade old, and seeing the fanbase not only endure but continue to grow has been incredibly rewarding for us, the actors, and the thousands of artists who helped bring this story to life. We truly cannot thank everyone enough, and we are beyond excited to share Volume 2 — there’s so much more to come!”

Who else is watching Stranger Things?

The series as a whole dominated half of the Top 10 — another first for any English series. All five seasons of Stranger Things made the list, with the first season at No. 3 (8.9 million views), Season 4 at No. 5 (6.1 million views), Season 2 at No. 6 (5.6 million views), and Season 3 at No. 8 (4.6 million views). Having attracted worldwide admiration, the first four seasons have now accumulated 1.2 billion combined views since their premiere. The next three episodes of the series will be released on Christmas Day, and the finale will arrive on Netflix and in select theaters on New Year’s Eve, all at 5 p.m. PT.

KPop Demon Hunters breaks another Netflix record

Astonishingly, KPop Demon Hunters celebrated its 24th straight week in the Top 10, making it the longest-charting film ever. The movie ranked No. 3 on the English film list, with 10.4 million views. Elsewhere on the animation front, In Your Dreams continued to entertain subscribers with a lighthearted adventure through the Land of Dreams by reaching No. 4 on the list with 9.3 million views.

Finally, Netflix subscribers are already feeling the Christmas spirit, having helped make Jingle Bell Heist the streaming platform’s No. 1 movie on the English Film list with 19.3 million views. The film follows two down-on-their-luck strangers, Sophia (Olivia Holt) and Nick (Connor Swindells), who join forces to rob a posh London department store run by a greedy businessman.

Did you watch Stranger Things Season 5 this past weekend? I did. In fact, I binged the first four episodes immediately. I enjoyed the ride, but at the same time, I’m ready for the Hawkins gang to wrap it up. I hope the show finishes strong.

